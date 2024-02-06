Cape River Heritage Museum open for season this week

Cape River Heritage Museum will have its official season opening Friday, May 19. The opening night reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

The local museum in an old fire station at 538 Independence St. in downtown Cape Girardeau will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until it closes in December. It is free and open to the public.

Volunteer Jerry Ford said there are many new exhibits this year as well as new improvements to the interior and exterior of the building.