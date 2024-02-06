All sections
NewsMay 16, 2023

Cape River Heritage Museum open for season this week

Cape River Heritage Museum will have its official season opening Friday, May 19. The opening night reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. The local museum in an old fire station at 538 Independence St. in downtown Cape Girardeau will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until it closes in December. It is free and open to the public...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Cape River Heritage Museum will have its official season opening Friday, May 19. The opening night reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

The local museum in an old fire station at 538 Independence St. in downtown Cape Girardeau will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until it closes in December. It is free and open to the public.

Volunteer Jerry Ford said there are many new exhibits this year as well as new improvements to the interior and exterior of the building.

Included in the new exhibits this year are Edwardian and Elizabethan women's clothing, a display from the old Roth Tobacco Co., as well as additions to the Lorimier Room, the Girardeau room, the River room and the Fireman's display.

Exhibits are usually donated by local families who donate their family artifacts, Ford said.

Groups that want to visit the museum during the season but won't be able to during normal operating hours, may contact Ford at (573) 579-8861.

