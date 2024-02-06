Cape River Heritage Museum now reopened to the public

Museum board secretary Mary Koeberl Rechenberg said the board will meet Tuesday and discuss when to hold an open house to officially celebrate the reopening.

"Hopefully that will happen this month," Rechenberg said. "It would be great to get a lot of people in to see the improvements we've made as well as our latest artist exhibit."

The latest exhibit is of several watercolor paintings by artist Abby Williams. Working in watercolors is new for her and, she said, the COVID shutdown inspired her to focus on the surrounding beauty of Missouri. Her paintings depict a variety of landscapes, still-lifes and portraits. Williams's paintings will be on display throughout August.