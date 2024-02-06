All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsAugust 8, 2022
Cape River Heritage Museum now reopened to the public
After renovations, Cape River Heritage Museum has been reopened to the public. Originally built in 1908 as a combination courthouse, jail, police and fire station, the museum moved into the building in 1981. There had not been any significant renovations, and the museum inherited two 1950s era fire trucks...
Danny Walter
Abby Williams's watercolors are on display at Cape River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau.
Abby Williams's watercolors are on display at Cape River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau.Danny Walter

After renovations, Cape River Heritage Museum has been reopened to the public.

Originally built in 1908 as a combination courthouse, jail, police and fire station, the museum moved into the building in 1981. There had not been any significant renovations, and the museum inherited two 1950s era fire trucks.

Today, the fire trucks are gone and a storage room was cleared giving the museum at 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau more space for exhibits. New lights, a new HVAC system and new flooring were also added. On the exterior of the building, the brick walls were repointed and the roof and windows were replaced.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Museum board secretary Mary Koeberl Rechenberg said the board will meet Tuesday and discuss when to hold an open house to officially celebrate the reopening.

"Hopefully that will happen this month," Rechenberg said. "It would be great to get a lot of people in to see the improvements we've made as well as our latest artist exhibit."

The latest exhibit is of several watercolor paintings by artist Abby Williams. Working in watercolors is new for her and, she said, the COVID shutdown inspired her to focus on the surrounding beauty of Missouri. Her paintings depict a variety of landscapes, still-lifes and portraits. Williams's paintings will be on display throughout August.

Abby Williams's watercolors are on display at Cape River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau.
Abby Williams's watercolors are on display at Cape River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau.Danny Walter
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy