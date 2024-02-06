Cape River Heritage Museum now reopened to the public

After renovations, Cape River Heritage Museum has been reopened to the public.
Originally built in 1908 as a combination courthouse, jail, police and fire station, the museum moved into the building in 1981. There had not been any significant renovations, and the museum inherited two 1950s era fire trucks.
Today, the fire trucks are gone and a storage room was cleared giving the museum at 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau more space for exhibits. New lights, a new HVAC system and new flooring were also added. On the exterior of the building, the brick walls were repointed and the roof and windows were replaced.
Museum board secretary Mary Koeberl Rechenberg said the board will meet Tuesday and discuss when to hold an open house to officially celebrate the reopening.
"Hopefully that will happen this month," Rechenberg said. "It would be great to get a lot of people in to see the improvements we've made as well as our latest artist exhibit."
The latest exhibit is of several watercolor paintings by artist Abby Williams. Working in watercolors is new for her and, she said, the COVID shutdown inspired her to focus on the surrounding beauty of Missouri. Her paintings depict a variety of landscapes, still-lifes and portraits. Williams's paintings will be on display throughout August.