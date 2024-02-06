The store at 1007 South Sprigg has operated under a variety of names, but for many South Cape Girardeau residents, only one name comes to mind -- Ratliff's Grocery.

For the first time in over 75 years, the property now stands empty.

As demolition of the store progressed this week, community members continuously stopped to watch mournfully and share their memories of the store.

One block up the street, Jeff Barton sat on his porch sharing his memories of the store owner, Juanita Ratliff.

Like most other store patrons, Barton knew her as "Mrs. Ratliff," and reminisced about riding in her Lincoln Continental to attend the Church of God on Big Bend Road and stocking store shelves to earn money for movie tickets.

"She really set me up to be the man that I am," Barton said. "I loved what the woman taught me out of life, and really, taught my work ethic."

In the fall of 1950, Ratliff opened the first Ratliff's Grocery in Smelterville, and in 1952, the store moved to 2106 South Sprigg. After a series of floods, the store moved once again to its final home at 1007 South Sprigg where it served as an institution in south Cape Girardeau.

Many fondly remembered stopping in to get penny candies on their way home from the nearby May Greene School. Ratliff's son, Carlos Ratliff, remembers the store's signature sandwiches becoming a lunchtime favorite for the May Greene teachers. According to Carlos, Mrs. Ratliff would never let them pay.