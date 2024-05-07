All sections
NewsMay 7, 2024

Cape residents elected Democratic Party’s 8th Congressional District delegates

The Rev. Geneva Allen-Patterson and Brock Freeman, both of Cape Girardeau, were elected as delegates for the Democratic National Convention at Missouri’s 8th Congressional District Convention on Sunday, May 5, at the Patterson Community Center in Patterson. ...

Southeast Missourian
Geneva Allen-Patterson
Geneva Allen-Patterson

The Rev. Geneva Allen-Patterson and Brock Freeman, both of Cape Girardeau, were elected as delegates for the Democratic National Convention at Missouri’s 8th Congressional District Convention on Sunday, May 5, at the Patterson Community Center in Patterson.

Brock Freeman
Brock Freeman
Allen-Patterson is the pastor at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau, and has been heavily involved with the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. In addition, she is also active in the community, particular-ly with assisting the homeless population in the area.

Freeman is a senior political-science student at Southeast Missouri State University and serves as the president of the College Democrats of SEMO.

The two elected delegates will travel in August to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention where they are committed to vote for current President Joe Biden as the party’s presidential candidate.

