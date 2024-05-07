Allen-Patterson is the pastor at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau, and has been heavily involved with the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. In addition, she is also active in the community, particular-ly with assisting the homeless population in the area.

Freeman is a senior political-science student at Southeast Missouri State University and serves as the president of the College Democrats of SEMO.

The two elected delegates will travel in August to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention where they are committed to vote for current President Joe Biden as the party’s presidential candidate.