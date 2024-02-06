Eleven Cape Girardeau residents turned out Tuesday for the city council’s first meeting to solicit public input on the city’s priorities and future direction.

Homelessness, the Red Star neighborhood and traffic issues were among the topics raised by residents who met with Mayor Harry Rediger, Ward 1 Councilman Joseph Uzoaru and members of the city staff.

Those in attendance gathered informally around tables in a meeting room in the Show Me Center, filled out comment forms and talked to city staff.

Deputy city manager Molly Hood said city government formulates plans each year to meet five objectives.

The objectives are to enhance economic development, improve health and safety, keep fiscal discipline visible, improve neighborhoods and streamline citizen and business interaction.

The city council developed those objectives after surveying residents in 2012.

City officials now are seeking public input at six ward meetings to determine whether they need to change course. Tuesday’s meeting was in Ward 1.

The Ward 2 meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Community Center.

Hood told those in attendance city officials want to know whether “the path we are on is still relevant” or needs to be changed.

Uzoaru asked residents to provide “frank and candid feedback.”

Resident James Scheller showed up at the meeting. Seated at a table at the back of the room, he wrote out comments on a city form. He told the Southeast Missourian he is trying to get his life together after being homeless and overcoming drug addiction.

Scheller said he would like to see the city address homelessness and improve the safety of neighborhoods.

“Drugs are all over the place,” he said. “Parents are selling drugs. They have their kids bagging up weed.”

Scheller said he has been sober for four months now, overcoming addictions to marijuana and methamphetamine.”

He added, “There are a ton of homeless. I just came off the street myself.”

Many of the homeless camp out along stretches of the riverfront, he said.

“Some are just stuck in a bad situation,” Scheller said.