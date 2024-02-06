Cape resident Crader takes Honor Flight to nation's capital

From serving the U.S. Navy in 1966 to 1970, Vietnam veteran R. David Crader ended his service as a petty officer third class technician. After being on a wait list for three years, on Tuesday, June 6, Crader was able to join fellow veterans on an Honor Flight to tour Washington D.C. to see memorials of the wars they fought in.

According to the Honor Flight Network, "participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, remember the fallen and share their stories and experiences with other veterans."

Crader said that on his trip he was accompanied by mostly Vietnam veterans, besides three World War II veterans. The youngest of the group was 69, and the oldest was 101.

He said when the veterans landed in D.C. they were greeted by children who gave the veterans drawings with their names on them.

Crader and the group went to the World War II memorial right after.

"At the World War II Memorial, the three World War II men laid wreaths at the memorial, and that was that was a tear-jerker," Crader said.