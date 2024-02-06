Cape resident Crader takes Honor Flight to nation's capital

From serving the U.S. Navy in 1966 to 1970, Vietnam veteran R. David Crader ended his service as a petty officer third class technician. After being on a wait list for three years, on Tuesday, June 6, Crader was able to join fellow veterans on an Honor Flight to tour Washington D.C. to see memorials of the wars they fought in.
According to the Honor Flight Network, "participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, remember the fallen and share their stories and experiences with other veterans."
Crader said that on his trip he was accompanied by mostly Vietnam veterans, besides three World War II veterans. The youngest of the group was 69, and the oldest was 101.
He said when the veterans landed in D.C. they were greeted by children who gave the veterans drawings with their names on them.
Crader and the group went to the World War II memorial right after.
"At the World War II Memorial, the three World War II men laid wreaths at the memorial, and that was that was a tear-jerker," Crader said.
After stopping by the memorial, another group of school children met with the veterans to give them gifts. The gifts consisted of sacks, comforters and cards they made in class. Crader described the children as eager to approach the group of veterans.
"The [teachers and chaperones] were standing back. The kids done a marvelous job -- delivering gifts, not hesitant to talk to you. They were interested in Vietnam. They were particularly studying about the war, and it was just such a sincere moment that they experienced," Crader said.
Crader said all together the veterans went to Lincoln, World War II, Vietnam War, Korean War and Iwo-Jima memorials. After they were finished, they flew back to St. Louis for a welcome back ceremony.
Crader said the welcome they got when they started their walk out of the plane "was quite an experience".
"When we all assembled after we got off the plane a bugler sounded the charge, and that was everyone's cue to start walking. And then the bagpipes took over and started playing. We're at the very far end of the gate at Southwest terminal. And that's got to be, seems like, a quarter of a mile walk," Crader said. "People were lined up on both sides. All branches. The military was there to receive us. Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, other veterans. You name it. There must have been what it took us an hour from the time we started on march to the time we got to the front of the terminal."
Crader described it as an unbelievable experience. The veterans had access to trained doctors, nurses and mental health professionals for anyone who may have needed it.
"Everything went without a hitch. It was just a superb adventure," Crader said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.