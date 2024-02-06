Cape rental home in sustains 'light' damage in structure fire

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire inside a three-story residential structure at 238 N. Pacific St. on Saturday morning.
Firefighters received the call at 9:09 a.m. and arrived to find a small couch on fire inside the first floor of the structure, according to a media fact sheet prepared by Cape Girardeau fire battalion chief Brad Dillow.
The fire was extinguished with minimal damage and is considered accidental, Dillow stated.
No injuries were reported, according to the release, and all occupants were out of the structure prior to the fire department’s arrival due to working smoke detectors.
According to the release, the structure is owned by Shiloh Rental Properties and an estimated $2,000 loss was caused by “light” fire and smoke damage.