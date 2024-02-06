All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 28, 2020
Cape rental home in sustains 'light' damage in structure fire
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire inside a three-story residential structure at 238 N. Pacific St. on Saturday morning. Firefighters received the call at 9:09 a.m. and arrived to find a small couch on fire inside the first floor of the structure, according to a media fact sheet prepared by Cape Girardeau fire battalion chief Brad Dillow...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire inside a three-story residential structure at 238 N. Pacific St. on Saturday morning.

Firefighters received the call at 9:09 a.m. and arrived to find a small couch on fire inside the first floor of the structure, according to a media fact sheet prepared by Cape Girardeau fire battalion chief Brad Dillow.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The fire was extinguished with minimal damage and is considered accidental, Dillow stated.

No injuries were reported, according to the release, and all occupants were out of the structure prior to the fire department’s arrival due to working smoke detectors.

According to the release, the structure is owned by Shiloh Rental Properties and an estimated $2,000 loss was caused by “light” fire and smoke damage.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy