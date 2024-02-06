Cape Regional Airport receives $17 million grant

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $17 million grant for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Tuesday as part of the $10 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.
“We are very excited about this opportunity,” airport manager Katrina Amos said in a statement Tuesday. “We’ll be working with our partners to thoroughly review the specific parameters of the CARES Act and what it can do for Cape Girardeau.”
Between the capital improvements program and the regional airport’s master plan, a long list of city projects had been delayed over the years due to a lack of funding, according to the statement.
In August, voters approved a 15-year sales tax extension to fund various infrastructure projects, including a significant investment in the airport, but not all needs could be met by that tax alone, according to the statement.
City and airport management will confer with state and national transportation officials to assess the most critical needs and available resources. Updates on potential plans will be announced as more information becomes available, according to the statement.
For information about the CARES Act Airport Grant program, visit www.transportation.gov/briefing-room/us-transportation-secretary-elaine-l-chao-announces-10-billion-relief-americas.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.