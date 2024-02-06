Cape Regional Airport receives $17 million grant

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $17 million grant for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Tuesday as part of the $10 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

“We are very excited about this opportunity,” airport manager Katrina Amos said in a statement Tuesday. “We’ll be working with our partners to thoroughly review the specific parameters of the CARES Act and what it can do for Cape Girardeau.”

Between the capital improvements program and the regional airport’s master plan, a long list of city projects had been delayed over the years due to a lack of funding, according to the statement.