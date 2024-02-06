All sections
NewsSeptember 20, 2022

Cape recycling route pushed back a day

Recycling routes normally run today in Cape Girardeau will take place Wednesday this week, according to a release from the city Monday night. The Public Works Department does not have enough staff to run all of today's routes in one day, according to Nicolette Brennan, the city's public information officer...

Southeast Missourian

Recycling routes normally run today in Cape Girardeau will take place Wednesday this week, according to a release from the city Monday night.

The Public Works Department does not have enough staff to run all of today's routes in one day, according to Nicolette Brennan, the city's public information officer.

She said residents may sign up for text and email alerts regarding scheduling changes at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/news/whats_new/recycling_and_trash_rescheduling.

Local News

