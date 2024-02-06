Cape recycling route pushed back a day

Recycling routes normally run today in Cape Girardeau will take place Wednesday this week, according to a release from the city Monday night.
The Public Works Department does not have enough staff to run all of today's routes in one day, according to Nicolette Brennan, the city's public information officer.
She said residents may sign up for text and email alerts regarding scheduling changes at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/news/whats_new/recycling_and_trash_rescheduling.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.