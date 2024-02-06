Cape Public Works fills vacant positions with open interview events

To fill several vacant positions, Cape Girardeau Public Works has begun hosting events for open interviews.
The department was able to fill three positions at its first event last week, according to assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke. There are currently 16 vacant positions across six of the department's seven divisions.
With the winter season around the corner, Brunke said if positions aren't filled soon, "it won't look good."
"Historically, when we would have a snow event, we would run two crews," Brunke said. "Right now, we might have a crew and a half. We might have to make some tough decisions during snow events if we are still down so many positions at that time."
How much a Public Works employee earns varies by which divisions they work in, such as solid waste, water, sewer or stormwater.
Cape Girardeau Public Works needs several people to take positions called Maintenance Worker No. 2. Pay for the position starts at $13.10 an hour, according to Brunke.
Unlike some other municipal governments, Cape Girardeau currently does not provide in-grade increases, meaning aside from cost-of-living adjustments, a worker likely will continue to earn their starting wage for years unless promoted.
Brunke said the city does provide robust benefits.
"Employee health insurance is fully paid for by the city," Brunke said. "We still have a fully funded pension retirement and we also pay for the employees' dental insurance fully."
As previously reported by the Southeast Missourian, the labor shortage in Cape Girardeau Public Works is something that's been seen across several City of Cape Girardeau departments.
City officials have stated funds raised by the recently-passed use tax may go toward increasing city employees' pay.
In the meantime, the Public Works department has found some success with hiring events. Fourteen applicants attended the first event Oct. 26. Three were made offers on the spot, Brunke said.
