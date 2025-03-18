As tornadoes and severe thunderstorms hit Southeast Missouri Friday night, March 14, and Saturday, March 14, two wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour were recorded near Cape Girardeau, leading to fallen trees and some Ameren Missouri customers being without power.

According to a City of Cape Girardeau email, Public Works crews were called out at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to address trees and debris caused by the storms and winds. The email states that the city had been "lucky" over the weekend regarding storm damage but still had cleanup to do.

"They were able to move most of the trees and debris from the roadways before morning, with some other callouts later. There were 12 or more trees and some debris like roofing material and gravel on Broadway," the email states.