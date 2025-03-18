All sections
NewsMarch 17, 2025

Cape Public Works crews address downed trees as thousands were without power over weekend in city

Severe storms in Southeast Missouri left thousands without power as tornadoes and high winds hit Cape Girardeau. Crews worked to clear fallen trees and debris, restoring power to affected areas by March 16.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
A fence around Finch Law Firm, 701 Bellevue St. in Cape Giradeau, sustained damage from severe weather Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15. There were several branches and a downed tree around the property.
A fence around Finch Law Firm, 701 Bellevue St. in Cape Giradeau, sustained damage from severe weather Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15. There were several branches and a downed tree around the property.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
A tree uprooted following severe weather over the weekend sits along North Pacific Street on Monday, March 17, in Cape Girardeau.
A tree uprooted following severe weather over the weekend sits along North Pacific Street on Monday, March 17, in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
A fence around Finch Law Firm, 701 Bellevue St. in Cape Giradeau, sustained damage from severe weather Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15. There were several branches and a downed tree around the property.
A fence around Finch Law Firm, 701 Bellevue St. in Cape Giradeau, sustained damage from severe weather Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15. There were several branches and a downed tree around the property.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

As tornadoes and severe thunderstorms hit Southeast Missouri Friday night, March 14, and Saturday, March 14, two wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour were recorded near Cape Girardeau, leading to fallen trees and some Ameren Missouri customers being without power.

According to a City of Cape Girardeau email, Public Works crews were called out at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to address trees and debris caused by the storms and winds. The email states that the city had been "lucky" over the weekend regarding storm damage but still had cleanup to do.

"They were able to move most of the trees and debris from the roadways before morning, with some other callouts later. There were 12 or more trees and some debris like roofing material and gravel on Broadway," the email states.

Crews worked to remove the debris and trees from the roadsides Monday, March 17.

According to Ameren Missouri, there were 4,600 customers without power at peak Saturday morning. Ameren also stated all customers' power was restored by Sunday morning, March 16.

The city email also states there was some hangar, plane and utility pole damage at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. City of Cape Girardeau firefighters along with the Homeland Security Response Team members went to help in Wayne County following the severe weather.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

