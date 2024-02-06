All sections
NewsMarch 24, 2021

Cape public schools to stay masked for now; school board approves bus contract

The Cape Girardeau School District will maintain face coverings for students, faculty and staff despite the March 8 decision to rescind the mask mandate by the county's Public Health Center Board of Trustees. "I feel it is in our best interests to keep masking," said Cape Girardeau district superintendent Neil Glass in a Monday meeting of the school board, noting the 4,330-student district has zero active cases at the moment...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Darrien Thomas, right, a senior at Cape Girardeau Central High School, presented a complimentary iced tea to school superintendent Neil Glass at Monday's Board of Education meeting. Thomas is a member of the Tiger Brew Club, a CHS program supplying low-cost coffee, tea, cappuccino, hot cocoa and apple cider to teachers and staff in their respective offices. The club was established five years ago. Board president Kyle McDonald is in foreground, and BOE members , left to right, Jeff Glenn, Jared Ritter and Lynn Ware watch.
Darrien Thomas, right, a senior at Cape Girardeau Central High School, presented a complimentary iced tea to school superintendent Neil Glass at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. Thomas is a member of the Tiger Brew Club, a CHS program supplying low-cost coffee, tea, cappuccino, hot cocoa and apple cider to teachers and staff in their respective offices. The club was established five years ago. Board president Kyle McDonald is in foreground, and BOE members , left to right, Jeff Glenn, Jared Ritter and Lynn Ware watch.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau School District will maintain face coverings for students, faculty and staff despite the March 8 decision to rescind the mask mandate by the county's Public Health Center Board of Trustees.

"I feel it is in our best interests to keep masking," said Cape Girardeau district superintendent Neil Glass in a Monday meeting of the school board, noting the 4,330-student district has zero active cases at the moment.

"I'm thrilled to see the numbers go in the right direction," said board member Jeff Glenn, adding his view the county's masking downgrade from required to strongly recommended is "not a long enough window to see the full impact (for the district)."

Glenn said by the April board of education meeting there will be more information.

"I agree with continuing (masking) and we should continue to monitor the situation," he added, noting "we're not making a long-term forever decision."

Board president Kyle McDonald echoed Glenn's view and asked the community for time.

"Please be patient a little bit longer to get through the next few weeks," he said.

Fellow board member Missy Phegley added her voice to the consensus, suggesting continued masking is needed for "consistency."

Helen Schmidt, representing the Community Teachers Association, thanked the board for its stance.

"Keeping a mandate (for the Cape Girardeau School District) for as long as possible -- at least until the second vaccination -- will make everybody feel more safe," she said.

Vaccination

Glass told the board 300 district employees were vaccinated Friday, with a second Pfizer dose clinic scheduled at the high school April 9 -- the same date Gov. Mike Parson has announced Phase 3 will launch in the state, making vaccine doses available to any Missourians who wish them.

Glass said first-dose inoculations will also be available on the same date.

Transportation

The board unanimously approved a new three-year contract through the 2023-2024 academic year with Robinson Transport to continue to provide bus service to Cape Girardeau School District students.

Assistant superintendent for Support Services Josh Crowell said six companies attended a pre-bid meeting with three actually submitting a bid.

Robinson was the low bid with proposals from Illinois Central and First Student also considered.

"I have no reservations with Robinson," said Glass, adding the company's bus service "has gotten better every year."

The district will pay Robinson $1.234 million in the 2021-2022 school year, with charges of $1.319 million and $1.416 million the two succeeding years of the contract.

The agreement contains an option to extend the arrangement for up to two more years.

Terrific Tigers

The following students received personal recognition at the district office at 301 N. Clark Ave.:

  • Hank Priest, fourth grade, son of Karen and Jeffrey Priest, Alma Schrader Elementary.
  • Miya Pattengill, third grade, daughter of Jessica and Justin Pattengill, Blanchard Elementary.
  • Raelyn Davidson, fourth grade, daughter of Trisha Davidson, Clippard Elementary.
  • Sammantha Arnold, fourth grade, daughter of Kristen Arnold and Douglas Arnold, Franklin Elementary
  • Braden Smallwood, fifth grade, son of Brittany and Brandon Smallwood, Jefferson Elementary.
  • Lavell Williams, fifth grade, son of Michaela Whitehurst, Central Middle School.
  • Lincoln Keirsey, eighth grade, son of Katherine Keirsey, Central Junior High.
  • Bronson Lively, 12th grade, son of Tracey and Brad Lively, Central High School.
Local News
