Scott County Central School District superintendent Howard Benyon has been hired as deputy superintendent of secondary education in the Cape Girardeau School District.

Cape Girardeau school officials announced the hiring Tuesday.

Benyon, who will begin his new duties this summer, will oversee Central Middle School, Central Junior High, Central Academy and the Career and Technology Center, according to a news release.

Benyon was recognized as the Missouri Association of School Administrators Superintendent of the Year for the Southeast Region this year.

He has headed up Scott County Central School District since July 2017.

Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Neil Glass said in the release “as the superintendent in a smaller district, Dr. Benyon has been forced to wear many hats and he has done it well.”

Glass added Benyon is “a data-driven educator, and knows the importance of providing the proper resources and supports each student needs to achieve success.”

Benyon, who lives in Jackson, said he is “honored and excited’ to join the Cape Girardeau public schools administrative team.