All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 22, 2019

Cape public schools hires Scott Central superintendent Howard Benyon as deputy superintendent

Scott County Central School District superintendent Howard Benyon has been hired as deputy superintendent of secondary education in the Cape Girardeau School District. Cape Girardeau school officials announced the hiring Tuesday. Benyon, who will begin his new duties this summer, will oversee Central Middle School, Central Junior High, Central Academy and the Career and Technology Center, according to a news release...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Howard Benyon
Howard Benyon

Scott County Central School District superintendent Howard Benyon has been hired as deputy superintendent of secondary education in the Cape Girardeau School District.

Cape Girardeau school officials announced the hiring Tuesday.

Benyon, who will begin his new duties this summer, will oversee Central Middle School, Central Junior High, Central Academy and the Career and Technology Center, according to a news release.

Benyon was recognized as the Missouri Association of School Administrators Superintendent of the Year for the Southeast Region this year.

He has headed up Scott County Central School District since July 2017.

Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Neil Glass said in the release “as the superintendent in a smaller district, Dr. Benyon has been forced to wear many hats and he has done it well.”

Glass added Benyon is “a data-driven educator, and knows the importance of providing the proper resources and supports each student needs to achieve success.”

Benyon, who lives in Jackson, said he is “honored and excited’ to join the Cape Girardeau public schools administrative team.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Throughout my 10 years living in the community, I have watched the district continue to stay focused on student learning, and push the boundaries to provide progressive educational opportunities for all students.

“I’m looking forward to working with the staff, students and the community in accomplishing district goals,” Benyon said in the release.

Before being hired as Scott County Central superintendent, Benyon served as curriculum director/principal in the Woodland School District in Bollinger County.

He previously was a principal at Tulsa, Oklahoma, public schools, where he was tasked with finding ways to support the district’s growing number of English learners.

He has been a classroom teacher and an administrator for the Community Action Project in Tulsa, an organization focused on breaking the cycle of poverty.

Benyon holds a doctorate in education leadership from Saint Louis University, a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University.

Benyon replaces Tony Robinson, who last month was named as the new superintendent for the Sikeston, Missouri, School District.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in head-on crash in New Madrid County
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy