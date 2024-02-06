Scott County Central School District superintendent Howard Benyon has been hired as deputy superintendent of secondary education in the Cape Girardeau School District.
Cape Girardeau school officials announced the hiring Tuesday.
Benyon, who will begin his new duties this summer, will oversee Central Middle School, Central Junior High, Central Academy and the Career and Technology Center, according to a news release.
Benyon was recognized as the Missouri Association of School Administrators Superintendent of the Year for the Southeast Region this year.
He has headed up Scott County Central School District since July 2017.
Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Neil Glass said in the release “as the superintendent in a smaller district, Dr. Benyon has been forced to wear many hats and he has done it well.”
Glass added Benyon is “a data-driven educator, and knows the importance of providing the proper resources and supports each student needs to achieve success.”
Benyon, who lives in Jackson, said he is “honored and excited’ to join the Cape Girardeau public schools administrative team.
“Throughout my 10 years living in the community, I have watched the district continue to stay focused on student learning, and push the boundaries to provide progressive educational opportunities for all students.
“I’m looking forward to working with the staff, students and the community in accomplishing district goals,” Benyon said in the release.
Before being hired as Scott County Central superintendent, Benyon served as curriculum director/principal in the Woodland School District in Bollinger County.
He previously was a principal at Tulsa, Oklahoma, public schools, where he was tasked with finding ways to support the district’s growing number of English learners.
He has been a classroom teacher and an administrator for the Community Action Project in Tulsa, an organization focused on breaking the cycle of poverty.
Benyon holds a doctorate in education leadership from Saint Louis University, a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University.
Benyon replaces Tony Robinson, who last month was named as the new superintendent for the Sikeston, Missouri, School District.
