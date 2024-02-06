Cape Public Schools Foundation receives grant for programs

Approximately 4% interest is earned annually on the principal of the Endowment Fund account, McDonald said, which the CGPS Foundation is able to use on projects it supports such as purchasing back-to-school supplies and the Care to Learn backpack program.

"We are excited about our partnership with the (Community Foundation of the Ozarks) and the opportunities this grant provides our community and students," McDonald said. "We are asking our dedicated donors to consider a contribution during this time frame as their contributions will be enhanced."

More information may be found and donations may be made at capetigers.networkforgood.com.

"My board of directors and I understand the great needs within the school and community at large," McDonald said. "We are excited to make an impact on students and families as well as ensure future generations have continued educational opportunities and success."