July 11, 2023

Cape Public Schools Foundation receives grant for programs

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation recently received a $10,000 matching grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Amy McDonald, executive director of the foundation, said the Community Foundation of the Ozarks Endowment Challenge Matching Grant will award $10,000 upon the CGPS Foundation's efforts to raise $15,000 between Saturday, July 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 15...

Danny Walter
story image illustation
Submitted

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation recently received a $10,000 matching grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Amy McDonald, executive director of the foundation, said the Community Foundation of the Ozarks Endowment Challenge Matching Grant will award $10,000 upon the CGPS Foundation's efforts to raise $15,000 between Saturday, July 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 15.

McDonald said the $25,000 will be added into the CGPS Foundation Endowment fund. She said the endowment fund has close to $100,000, which is set aside for future needs of the district.

Approximately 4% interest is earned annually on the principal of the Endowment Fund account, McDonald said, which the CGPS Foundation is able to use on projects it supports such as purchasing back-to-school supplies and the Care to Learn backpack program.

"We are excited about our partnership with the (Community Foundation of the Ozarks) and the opportunities this grant provides our community and students," McDonald said. "We are asking our dedicated donors to consider a contribution during this time frame as their contributions will be enhanced."

More information may be found and donations may be made at capetigers.networkforgood.com.

"My board of directors and I understand the great needs within the school and community at large," McDonald said. "We are excited to make an impact on students and families as well as ensure future generations have continued educational opportunities and success."

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

