Cape public schools earn statewide honor

The Cape Girardeau School Board is among 26 Missouri school boards to recently earn the Missouri School Boards’ Association’s 2020 Governance Team Award, according to a news release.

The award is based on the schools boards’ and superintendents’ outstanding commitment to ongoing professional development in areas including student achievement, school law and finance, board operations and contemporary issues in education.

The award also recognizes district leadership’s commitment to regional and statewide leadership, and to active participation in legislative advocacy for public schools and the students they serve.