June 12, 2020

Cape public schools earn statewide honor

The Cape Girardeau School Board is among 26 Missouri school boards to recently earn the Missouri School Boards’ Association’s 2020 Governance Team Award, according to a news release. The award is based on the schools boards’ and superintendents’ outstanding commitment to ongoing professional development in areas including student achievement, school law and finance, board operations and contemporary issues in education...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

The Cape Girardeau School Board is among 26 Missouri school boards to recently earn the Missouri School Boards’ Association’s 2020 Governance Team Award, according to a news release.

The award is based on the schools boards’ and superintendents’ outstanding commitment to ongoing professional development in areas including student achievement, school law and finance, board operations and contemporary issues in education.

The award also recognizes district leadership’s commitment to regional and statewide leadership, and to active participation in legislative advocacy for public schools and the students they serve.

“We are so fortunate to have such a dedicated group of people serving our school community,” district spokeswoman Kristin Tallent wrote in an email.

To qualify, all seven school board members in each awarded district completed the Essential certification from MSBA, with at least two members attaining the Advanced certification level, and at least one attaining the Master’s level. Districts also must be fully accredited to qualify. Each awarded district also had a representative at MSBA’s delegate assembly, at least a quorum of the board with the superintendent attended the 2020 MSBA legislative forum.

MSBA is a not-for-profit association that exists to help school boards succeed, according to the release.

Honored districts are Affton, Ash Grove, Blue Springs, Branson, Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Crawford County, Dixon, Dunklin County, Francis Howell, Hillsboro, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Lindbergh Schools, Nixa Public Schools, North Kansas City, Park Hills, Platte County, Raymore-Peculiar, Republic, Ritenour, Rolla, Sparta, Ste. Genevieve and Washington.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

