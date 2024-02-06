Cape Public Library to mark 100th anniversary

A lot can change during the span of 100 years, but Cape Girardeau Public Library has remained a constant for the community.
The library will reach its 100th year of service June 15. To celebrate, the library will host centennial-themed programs and events for visitors throughout the year.
Events and programs have been crafted for people of all ages, according to executive director Katie Hill Earnhart.
Librarians curated a list of all the bestselling books from the past 100 years for hungry readers to explore. A new centennial-themed library card will be available in February for up to 2,500 patrons at no cost.
Events include a main celebration planned for June 15. Details on the event have yet to be released. Announcements of more events will be posted throughout the year on the library's website, Earnhart said.
The library has known many homes throughout the years. It first opened at the Common Pleas Courthouse Park on June 15, 1922, through local contributions and funds from the Carnegie Corp.
Attempts to bring a public library to Cape Girardeau first began shortly the start of the 20th century. Railroad pioneer Louis Houck offered $30,000 to erect a library as long as the community voted on a tax to support it. The tax passed but was later invalidated in 1903, according to Southeast Missourian archives.
The former Carnegie building housed Cape Girardeau Public Library until 1980 when the library moved to a new facility on Clark Street. The site underwent extensive renovations and expansions in the early 2000s to become the library readers use today.
What started several decades ago as a collection of 3,000 volumes blossomed into an inventory of nearly 100,000 physical items. That doesn't count the library's 22,000 ebooks and audiobooks available as digital downloads.
Earnhart attributed the library's longevity to its dedicated patrons.
"We wouldn't be able to be here if it wasn't for them," Earnhart said.
