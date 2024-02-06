Cape Public Library to mark 100th anniversary

A lot can change during the span of 100 years, but Cape Girardeau Public Library has remained a constant for the community.

The library will reach its 100th year of service June 15. To celebrate, the library will host centennial-themed programs and events for visitors throughout the year.

Events and programs have been crafted for people of all ages, according to executive director Katie Hill Earnhart.

Librarians curated a list of all the bestselling books from the past 100 years for hungry readers to explore. A new centennial-themed library card will be available in February for up to 2,500 patrons at no cost.

Events include a main celebration planned for June 15. Details on the event have yet to be released. Announcements of more events will be posted throughout the year on the library's website, Earnhart said.