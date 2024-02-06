Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced more than $872,000 in grant funding for libraries across the state, including $14,000 to Cape Girardeau Public Library, to increase broadband access, according to a news release from the Department of Economic Development.
"COVID-19 has created a massive shift to online services," Parson said in the release. "Providing our public libraries with the means to meet the need for access to devices and high-speed internet will help close the connectivity gap many students and citizens are experiencing during this time."
The release stated that Cape Girardeau Public Library will establish up to 11 community access points within Cape Girardeau parks for public use.
Library director Katie Hill said, "We can't blanket the city -- there aren't enough funds to do that -- but we understand that there is a need, especially for students right now, who are distance learning and might not have reliable internet at home."
Hill said the new access points will also serve people who need to attend telehealth appointments, and the access points will be in a well-lit, maintained, public space.
People can also conduct online commerce using these points, she noted.
As of Friday, the list of parks that will have an access point installed had not been finalized, but Hill said that should be determined next week, and the project should move along fairly quickly after that. The access points will likely be operational later this fall, she said.
According to the news release, six initiatives were launched July 2 as part of the Rapid Broadband Deployment Initiative, which uses the state's CARES Act funding. The broadband funding for Missouri libraries allocated up to $2.5 million for this program statewide. The Missouri State Library and Missouri Department of Economic Development reviewed and approved grant applications.
