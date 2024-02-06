Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced more than $872,000 in grant funding for libraries across the state, including $14,000 to Cape Girardeau Public Library, to increase broadband access, according to a news release from the Department of Economic Development.

"COVID-19 has created a massive shift to online services," Parson said in the release. "Providing our public libraries with the means to meet the need for access to devices and high-speed internet will help close the connectivity gap many students and citizens are experiencing during this time."

The release stated that Cape Girardeau Public Library will establish up to 11 community access points within Cape Girardeau parks for public use.

Library director Katie Hill said, "We can't blanket the city -- there aren't enough funds to do that -- but we understand that there is a need, especially for students right now, who are distance learning and might not have reliable internet at home."