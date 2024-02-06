Cape Public Library hosts anime club for those interested in Japanese culture
There is no shortage of things happening this week at Cape Girardeau Public Library.
In addition to the summer reading kickoff and Scholastic Book Fair, something new to the library is in store — anime.
The after-hours anime club's fourth session was Friday. Inquiring young minds learned about Japanese culture while enjoying some of that country's animation.
The club is the brainchild of youth services associate Allison Boyer, who hosts meetings from 6 to 8 p.m. the first Friday of every month. The program is open to those age 12 to 18.
The first half hour or so is usually spent preparing some type of authentic Japanese food and discussing Japanese culture. Afterward, a vote is taken to determine what anime the group will view on the library's 80-inch "Smartboard" screen.
"Then we just watch, discuss and have a good time," Boyer said.
"Right now, we're watching 'Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood.' That seems to be the favorite for the time being. At the end of each episode, we do a little check in, like, 'What did you think of the episode? Do you want to keep watching it?' We also usually get some good discussions about what happened (in the episode)."
Boyer sounded optimistic about the future of the club.
"It was a slow start, but this is only our fourth session, so I can't really complain. We're still, technically, just starting," Boyer said.
