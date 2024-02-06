Cape Public Library hosts anime club for those interested in Japanese culture

There is no shortage of things happening this week at Cape Girardeau Public Library.

In addition to the summer reading kickoff and Scholastic Book Fair, something new to the library is in store — anime.

The after-hours anime club's fourth session was Friday. Inquiring young minds learned about Japanese culture while enjoying some of that country's animation.

The club is the brainchild of youth services associate Allison Boyer, who hosts meetings from 6 to 8 p.m. the first Friday of every month. The program is open to those age 12 to 18.