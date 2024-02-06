All sections
NewsOctober 13, 2023

Cape public library holding Native American story nights

Cape Girardeau Public Library will have two Native American storytelling nights this month, Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 23. Alli Boyer, the library's youth services coordinator, said the events are part of National Native American Heritage Month in November. Boyer said while this is a storytelling program usually open for younger children, those 18 and younger are welcome, as well as families with younger children...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau Public Library will have two Native American storytelling nights this month, Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 23.

Alli Boyer, the library's youth services coordinator, said the events are part of National Native American Heritage Month in November. Boyer said while this is a storytelling program usually open for younger children, those 18 and younger are welcome, as well as families with younger children.

Missouri Humanities speaker Suzanne Jones will be at the library from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Adult services will welcome Galem Gritts for an educational presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Gritts is an established Missouri Humanities Council speaker, registered member of the Cherokee Nation and founding member of the Alliance for Native Programming and Initiatives. He will unwind the past to discover the history and stories of Native American tribes historically found in Southeast Missouri, according to the library's website.

Registration for these events is not required. For more information on events at Cape Girardeau Public Library, visit its website at www.capelibrary.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

