Cape public library holding Native American story nights

Missouri Humanities speaker Suzanne Jones will be at the library from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Adult services will welcome Galem Gritts for an educational presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Gritts is an established Missouri Humanities Council speaker, registered member of the Cherokee Nation and founding member of the Alliance for Native Programming and Initiatives. He will unwind the past to discover the history and stories of Native American tribes historically found in Southeast Missouri, according to the library's website.

Registration for these events is not required. For more information on events at Cape Girardeau Public Library, visit its website at www.capelibrary.org.