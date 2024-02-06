Cape Public Library director Betty Martin to retire

After 21 years as director of the Cape Girardeau Public Library, Betty Martin is set to retire next month, according to a recent news release.

Martin, who oversaw the construction of the current library building that opened in 2009, has been a professional librarian for 41 years, after she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Connecticut in 1975.

She earned her master of science degree from Southern Connecticut State College in 1977, the release noted.

In 1977, she started her career as childrenï¿½s librarian at Wallingford Public Library in Wallingford, Connecticut, then took a position with St. Louis Public Library in 1992.

In 1994, she was hired as Adult Services coordinator at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, and in 1997, she stepped into the position of library director.

The new library building opened in 2009, and features a distinctive Mississippi River theme.

The library itself has kept pace with the rapid changes in library services provided to the community, the release stated.

Jean Martin, user services supervisor at the library, said in the release, ï¿½One of Bettyï¿½s many legacies was her tireless work to provide the community with a true destination library. As she shepherded this project from drawing board to reality, the community now benefits from an outstanding facility that offers a wide range of creative programs and services.ï¿½