Cape Public Library director Betty Martin to retire

After 21 years as director of the Cape Girardeau Public Library, Betty Martin is set to retire next month, according to a recent news release.
Martin, who oversaw the construction of the current library building that opened in 2009, has been a professional librarian for 41 years, after she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Connecticut in 1975.
She earned her master of science degree from Southern Connecticut State College in 1977, the release noted.
In 1977, she started her career as childrenï¿½s librarian at Wallingford Public Library in Wallingford, Connecticut, then took a position with St. Louis Public Library in 1992.
In 1994, she was hired as Adult Services coordinator at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, and in 1997, she stepped into the position of library director.
The new library building opened in 2009, and features a distinctive Mississippi River theme.
The library itself has kept pace with the rapid changes in library services provided to the community, the release stated.
Jean Martin, user services supervisor at the library, said in the release, ï¿½One of Bettyï¿½s many legacies was her tireless work to provide the community with a true destination library. As she shepherded this project from drawing board to reality, the community now benefits from an outstanding facility that offers a wide range of creative programs and services.ï¿½
Betty Martinï¿½s community involvement includes membership in the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau, where she served as president from 2011-2012 and received its Distinguished Service Award in 2010, the release stated.
Martin has also served on the board of directors for the Community Caring Council and KRCU.
ï¿½The library has benefited from Bettyï¿½s background as a former childrenï¿½s librarian. She has always been a champion of childrenï¿½s programming, supporting our efforts to create a vibrant and energetic library space that is conducive to hands-on learning,ï¿½ Sharon Anderson, youth services coordinator at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, said in the release.
Amy Trueblood, president of the library board of trustees, stated in the release, ï¿½Betty has quietly made an incredible impact on our library and our community. Sheï¿½s turned the library into a destination, even for people outside our district, and sheï¿½s enhanced services and available materials while being fiscally conservative. The Board is grateful for her excellent, consistent leadership.ï¿½
In retirement, Martin plans to catch up on reading and to spend more time with her grandchildren, according to the release.
Martin will receive a special commendation from the City of Cape Girardeau at todayï¿½s regular city council meeting, according to city documents.
An open house thanking Martin for her years of dedicated service will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon July 13 in the Hirsch meeting rooms of the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave.
