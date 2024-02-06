Cape Public Library announces Prop L placement on April 2025 ballot

Cape Girardeau voters will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition L on the Tuesday, April 8, general election ballot.

According to a Cape Girardeau Public Library news release, the measure is aimed at continuing the existing library tax that is set to expire in 2027. The document states the proposition was originally approved by voters in 2007, and the tax funded the construction of the current Cape Girardeau Public Library building.

The release states that Prop L seeks to maintain the current tax rate of $0.3181 per $100 of assessed valuation, preventing it from dropping to $0.1881 in 2027. According to the release, the continuation of this funding is crucial for maintaining and enhancing their services

Library director Katie Earnhart emphasized in the release that Prop L is not a tax increase but a measure to maintain the current level of support to the library.

"Without it, we face the risk of reduced hours, loss of experienced staff, fewer resources, and delayed maintenance, which would impact everyone who relies on the library," Earnhart said in the release.