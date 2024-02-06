Cape Public Library announces Prop L placement on April 2025 ballot

Cape Girardeau voters will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition L on the Tuesday, April 8, general election ballot.
According to a Cape Girardeau Public Library news release, the measure is aimed at continuing the existing library tax that is set to expire in 2027. The document states the proposition was originally approved by voters in 2007, and the tax funded the construction of the current Cape Girardeau Public Library building.
The release states that Prop L seeks to maintain the current tax rate of $0.3181 per $100 of assessed valuation, preventing it from dropping to $0.1881 in 2027. According to the release, the continuation of this funding is crucial for maintaining and enhancing their services
Library director Katie Earnhart emphasized in the release that Prop L is not a tax increase but a measure to maintain the current level of support to the library.
"Without it, we face the risk of reduced hours, loss of experienced staff, fewer resources, and delayed maintenance, which would impact everyone who relies on the library," Earnhart said in the release.
Approval of Prop L will enable the library to enhance its services by maintaining a safe and welcoming facility, expanding outreach efforts and increasing access to digital resources such as eBooks and online learning tools, according to the release. The funds will also support high-quality programs for all ages and invest in outdoor spaces and community engagement initiatives.
Earnhart said the library welcomed more than 126,000 visitors, hosted more than 14,000 program attendees and saw nearly 54,000 digital checkouts in 2024. She said the numbers highlight the library's "vital role" in the community.
"Cape Girardeau Public Library isn’t just a place for books — it’s a place for connection, learning, and opportunity," Earnhart said.
According to the release, if voters do not approve Prop L, the library's funding will decrease by approximately 36%, based on the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget. The release states this reduction could lead to difficult decisions needing to be made, including reducing operating hours, fewer programs and services and delaying repairs to the library building.
For more information about Prop L click here.
