All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 29, 2020

Cape public health director 'surprised' at CDC antibody caution

The director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is “a little surprised” at new guidance this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about coronavirus antibody testing. “(CDC) recommendations of two weeks ago can change,” said Jane Wernsman, director of the center...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Health Center, poses for a photo in January 2013.
Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Health Center, poses for a photo in January 2013.

The director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is “a little surprised” at new guidance this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about coronavirus antibody testing.

“(CDC) recommendations of two weeks ago can change,” said Jane Wernsman, director of the center.

Antibody tests used to determine whether people have been infected with COVID-19 might be wrong up to 50% of the time, the CDC reported Tuesday.

The tests, the CDC continued, are not accurate enough to make important policy decisions such as grouping people together in schools, dormitories or correctional facilities.

Wernsman said Phase One of the local antibody study, in which 1,842 specimens were collected, concluded May 15.

“We feel very comfortable with the testing we did (this month),” said Wernsman, who added the specificity results (true negatives) were at 99% and sensitivity tests (true positives) came in at 99.6% accurate for antibodies.

“It seems (the CDC) might be generalizing all areas,” said Wernsman, “but every site is different.

“We’ll review and consider (the CDC’s new guidance) as we move forward into Phase Two.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The second phase of antibody testing in Cape Girardeau County, which is supposed to take place at least eight weeks after the initial round, will probably begin right after Independence Day.

“We’re probably looking at the week of July 6 to 10,” Wernsman said.

The health center is partnering with SoutheastHEALTH for the antibody study.

Wernsman admitted there remain “a lot of unknowns” with the coronavirus.

“Information we have today may be different tomorrow,” she said, “but hopefully we’re getting closer (to solutions).”

In its updated guidelines, the CDC report states, “It cannot be assumed that individuals with truly positive antibody test results are protected from future infection.”

The Food and Drug Administration also has cautioned about relying too heavily on the reported accuracy of antibody testing.

Antibodies are collected through blood draws. Commercial laboratories tend to refer to “antibody” testing while clinicians and medical researchers prefer the term “serology” testing.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented at Cape City Council meeting
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy