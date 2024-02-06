Cape Pride founder Amber Moyers seeks state House seat

Cape Pride founder Amber Moyers will seek a state House seat.
Moyers has announced her candidacy for the 147th District seat. The district encompasses Cape Girardeau.
Moyers is the third person to enter the race and the only Democrat.
The other two candidates are state Sen. Wayne Wallingford and John Voss, which sets up a Republican primary battle next year.
All three are seeking to fill the House seat now held by state Rep. Kathy Swan.
Swan and fellow Republican state Rep. Holly Rehder of Scott County are seeking to replace Wallingford in the state Senate. Both Wallingford and Swan are term limited. Next year is the last year they can serve in their current legislative positions.
Moyers organized the inaugural Cape Pride festival, which was held at Capaha Park in May to celebrate the LGBTQ community.
Moyers announced her candidacy in an emailed news release.
“I am running for this office because I believe it is every person’s social duty to take on challenges that serve the greater good,” she said. “This is my opportunity to do my part, taking an active role in building a state that is more accepting and compassionate; a state that leads the nation in rights for individuals and moves our families forward in persistent progress,”
“It is time for us, the overlooked and underrepresented, to stand up as a united majority. We will not be taken for granted, and we will no longer support candidates who do not see us and our struggles as we work to provide a better life for our families,” she said.
Jonathan Kessler, who chairs the 8th Congressional District Democratic Committee, said his party believes every Missourian deserves access to quality, affordable health care, the chance to achieve the American dream, the dignity that comes from a good job and equal treatment under the law.
“Through her work as a community organizer, Amber has embodied the values of the Missouri Democratic Party and would be the perfect advocate for Cape Girardeau families in Jefferson City (Missouri),” Kessler said.
Moyers, who has resided in Cape Girardeau for 16 years, lives with her partner of three years, Jennifer; her two children; and the family’s two dogs.
She has worked the last several years in “advocacy and outreach positions to help the Cape Girardeau community,” according to the release.
