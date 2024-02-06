Cape Pride founder Amber Moyers seeks state House seat

Moyers announced her candidacy in an emailed news release.

“I am running for this office because I believe it is every person’s social duty to take on challenges that serve the greater good,” she said. “This is my opportunity to do my part, taking an active role in building a state that is more accepting and compassionate; a state that leads the nation in rights for individuals and moves our families forward in persistent progress,”

“It is time for us, the overlooked and underrepresented, to stand up as a united majority. We will not be taken for granted, and we will no longer support candidates who do not see us and our struggles as we work to provide a better life for our families,” she said.

Jonathan Kessler, who chairs the 8th Congressional District Democratic Committee, said his party believes every Missourian deserves access to quality, affordable health care, the chance to achieve the American dream, the dignity that comes from a good job and equal treatment under the law.

“Through her work as a community organizer, Amber has embodied the values of the Missouri Democratic Party and would be the perfect advocate for Cape Girardeau families in Jefferson City (Missouri),” Kessler said.

Moyers, who has resided in Cape Girardeau for 16 years, lives with her partner of three years, Jennifer; her two children; and the family’s two dogs.

She has worked the last several years in “advocacy and outreach positions to help the Cape Girardeau community,” according to the release.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.