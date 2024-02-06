Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission members hope to preserve memories of the former Lorimier School, now city hall, in hopes of finding a way to save the historic brick structure.

The commission’s efforts come as the city council has discussed the possibility of constructing a new city hall at the Independence Street site.

Commission members discussed the future of the former school at its meeting earlier this year.

Commission member Alyssa Phares said Monday she and others are concerned city officials may conclude it’s not feasible to save the more-than-80-year-old building.

“We want to put some focus on Lorimier School,” she said.

Cape Girardeau City Hall at 401 Independence St. is seen Monday in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Toward that end, commissioners want to interview former Lorimier School students and secure memorabilia reflecting the history of the one-time school, Phares said.

She said she and others who champion historic preservation understand it is not feasible to save every old building.

The commission’s effort in this case is to take “a step back and look and see what we have,” Phares said. “We want to gather the history.”

If the city builds a new city hall, Phares said she hopes the old structure could be incorporated into the design, or another use could be found for the building.

Phares said architects can do “some amazing things” to repurpose old buildings. Perhaps it could be turned into a bed-and-breakfast place, she suggested.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin said commissioner members are taking a positive approach to wanting to preserve the building.

“They just want to bring awareness of the value of historic properties,” he said.

Shrimplin called the brick structure “one of the last few old school buildings left in the city. They are kind of a dying breed.”

He said he would like to see the Lorimier School history compiled in a book or video.