Cape preschool broken into, vandalized one day before reopening

One day before Christian School for the Young Years planned to reopen, a man allegedly broke into the local preschool and vandalized the facility.
Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated the man was found inside the preschool at about 10 a.m. Sunday before fleeing the building.
Christian F. Shain, 24, of Cape Girardeau was apprehended by police officers shortly after fleeing and then was placed under arrest, according to Hann.
Janet Goodin, owner of Christian School for the Young Years, said a staff member discovered the damages and found the alleged vandal sitting in the preschool office Sunday morning.
“He really did so much damage,” Goodin said. “He ripped out walls. He pulled out plumbing and flooded the place. ... He turned over all the nice cabinets where we have all our materials and threw everything into one huge pile.”
Goodin said her business was able to reopen as scheduled Monday, and explained to students the preschool’s unusual conditions were due to a broken pipe.
Shain is now charged with one Class D felony count of second-degree burglary and one Class E felony count of first-degree property damage, according to Hann, and Shain’s bond was set at $10,000.
An arraignment hearing in the case is scheduled for May 26.
