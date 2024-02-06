Cape preschool broken into, vandalized one day before reopening

One day before Christian School for the Young Years planned to reopen, a man allegedly broke into the local preschool and vandalized the facility.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated the man was found inside the preschool at about 10 a.m. Sunday before fleeing the building.

Christian F. Shain, 24, of Cape Girardeau was apprehended by police officers shortly after fleeing and then was placed under arrest, according to Hann.

Janet Goodin, owner of Christian School for the Young Years, said a staff member discovered the damages and found the alleged vandal sitting in the preschool office Sunday morning.