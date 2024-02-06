Cape police to start using body-worn cameras soon

Cape Girardeau police officers in the patrol and traffic divisions could be using body-worn cameras within two to three months, police officials said Wednesday.

After several years of testing different cameras, the department has settled on the Getac camera system, said police Cpl. Ryan Droege.

The city plans to enter into a three-year, $154,000 contract for 50 cameras plus the computer network to store the video and audio, he said.

In addition, the contract includes replacing all 50 cameras after the first two years of the contract, according to Droege.

Lawyers are going over the contract in preparation for ordering the cameras, he said.

The public can learn more about the police cameras at two public forums, which will be held in the community room at the police station, 2530 Maria Louise Lane.

Sessions will be held at 7 p.m. May 24 and at 10 a.m. June 2.

Droege said he will discuss the use of body-worn cameras and answer questions from the audience.

The rectangular cameras, each smaller than a pack of cigarettes, can be attached easily to police uniforms shirts. Officers will activate the cameras with a push of a button, he said.

Droege, the department's crime analyst, has led the effort to implement the camera system.

"We hope to be using them in July or August," Droege said.

The patrol and traffic divisions have more than 40 officers combined who will use the cameras. The remaining cameras will be held in reserve for use by other officers when needed and as backups, he said.

Droege said each camera has a small "spin wheel" on it that allows an officer to catalog the video on the scene. When officers return to the station, they would upload the recordings to the "cloud," a network of remote servers hosted on the internet to store, manage and process data.

Droege said storage is vital because some of the recordings may have to be retained for years.

Any footage in which no case was opened likely would be deleted within 60 days, he said.