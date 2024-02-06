Cape Girardeau police will take steps to reduce violent crime, including adopting an international program designed to address illegal activity on rental properties, police chief Wes Blair said.

Blair outlined the plan earlier this week at a City Council study session.

The program is designed to reduce crime, drugs and gangs on apartment properties, according to the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program website.

Started by the Mesa, Arizona, Police Department in 1992, the program has spread to nearly 2,000 cities in 48 states and several foreign countries, including Canada and England, the website said.

Blair said Cape Girardeau has more than 7,000 rental units.

The crime-prevention program is voluntary on the part of landlords, he said. But Blair believes landlords “will be receptive to it.”

The Cape Girardeau Police Department plans to establish a program coordinator who will serve as the city’s “housing officer.”

That officer will provide “crime prevention tips” and educate landlords on ways to protect their rental properties from crime.

It also will focus on issues such as benefits of screening tenants and eviction issues, according to the program’s website.

The coordinator also will work with landlords when there are continuing crime problems at an apartment complex, the chief said.

Blair said the officer who will serve as coordinator must first undergo training. The next training session takes place in May. Blair said he expects to implement the program in June or July.

Cape Girardeau City Council members have expressed concern about the growing number of crimes involving the use of firearms.

Blair said such crimes, which include assaults, robberies and murders, have jumped 68 percent this year compared to a year ago.

Ward 1 Councilman Joe Uzoaru said the council and city staff must focus on public safety.

“It has to be top-of-mind awareness, and it has to be our highest priority,” he said.

To that end, Blair outlined a number of other actions the department is implementing to tackle crime

Targeting criminals

The police department plans to establish a program that will target those individuals who have committed repeated crimes and have close ties to others engaged in criminal activity.

A number of cities around the nation have established such programs, which in some cases have resulted in major reductions in violent crime, Blair said. One city had a 30 percent reduction in violent crime, the police chief said.

The program involves police, probation and parole officers, and state and federal prosecutors working to target “the group of people that are causing most of your problem,” he said.

Blair said, “There are probably 15 to 20 people in a city our size that have their hands in almost every violent crime.”