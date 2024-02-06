Cape Girardeau police will take steps to reduce violent crime, including adopting an international program designed to address illegal activity on rental properties, police chief Wes Blair said.
Blair outlined the plan earlier this week at a City Council study session.
The program is designed to reduce crime, drugs and gangs on apartment properties, according to the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program website.
Started by the Mesa, Arizona, Police Department in 1992, the program has spread to nearly 2,000 cities in 48 states and several foreign countries, including Canada and England, the website said.
Blair said Cape Girardeau has more than 7,000 rental units.
The crime-prevention program is voluntary on the part of landlords, he said. But Blair believes landlords “will be receptive to it.”
The Cape Girardeau Police Department plans to establish a program coordinator who will serve as the city’s “housing officer.”
That officer will provide “crime prevention tips” and educate landlords on ways to protect their rental properties from crime.
It also will focus on issues such as benefits of screening tenants and eviction issues, according to the program’s website.
The coordinator also will work with landlords when there are continuing crime problems at an apartment complex, the chief said.
Blair said the officer who will serve as coordinator must first undergo training. The next training session takes place in May. Blair said he expects to implement the program in June or July.
Cape Girardeau City Council members have expressed concern about the growing number of crimes involving the use of firearms.
Blair said such crimes, which include assaults, robberies and murders, have jumped 68 percent this year compared to a year ago.
Ward 1 Councilman Joe Uzoaru said the council and city staff must focus on public safety.
“It has to be top-of-mind awareness, and it has to be our highest priority,” he said.
To that end, Blair outlined a number of other actions the department is implementing to tackle crime
The police department plans to establish a program that will target those individuals who have committed repeated crimes and have close ties to others engaged in criminal activity.
A number of cities around the nation have established such programs, which in some cases have resulted in major reductions in violent crime, Blair said. One city had a 30 percent reduction in violent crime, the police chief said.
The program involves police, probation and parole officers, and state and federal prosecutors working to target “the group of people that are causing most of your problem,” he said.
Blair said, “There are probably 15 to 20 people in a city our size that have their hands in almost every violent crime.”
Under this program, the various agencies working together seek to help the targeted individuals to obtain social services or other help they may need, such as getting a water bill paid.
But these individuals are warned they must stop committing crimes.
“If you choose to commit violence, we are going to come after you,” Blair said.
Those who commit crime have a choice, he said.
“You can stop being a problem or we are going to throw everything we can at you to get you out of our community,” he said.
Blair said he has studied the program’s success in Newburg, New York, a city about the same size as Cape Girardeau.
Newburg implemented the program after 68 shootings in 2015. This year, it has had 15 shooting, Blair said.
Law-enforcement agencies typically operate independently in tackling violent crime, he said. This program brings various agencies together to address violent crimes, he said.
In another development, several Cape Girardeau businesses near various street intersections plan to install security cameras and allow the Cape Girardeau Police Department to link to those cameras, Blair said.
The move will allow police “real-time access” to security-camera video, which could aid in solving crimes, he said.
Earlier this year, the department began partnering with businesses and homeowners to more effectively use security-camera footage in criminal investigations. The voluntary program allows businesses and homeowners with security cameras to register with the police.
When an incident occurs, police then contact the owner about any video footage that might be available that could help solve the crime.
In still another effort to combat violent crime, Blair said federal prosecutors have vowed to prosecute more gun-related crimes in Southeast Missouri.
He said offenders can face stiffer sentences in the federal court system than in the state courts.
“Honestly, people are a little more afraid of the federal system than the state system,” Blair said.
Blair said he believes the new programs will make a difference.
“My goal is to see a reduction in violent crime next year. That is my No. 1 priority, to cut down on the number of shootings we are having,” he said.
“I think we will have some success,” Blair said.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641