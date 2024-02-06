Cape police step up patrols in response to series of shootings

Cape Girardeau police are stepping up patrols in response to a series of shootings that have occurred over the past several days.

"We are aware of it, and we are on top of it," police chief Wes Blair said Wednesday.

He said thankfully no one was killed in the shootings.

Blair urged the public to report any suspicious activity. He said reports can be made to police anonymously.

Two shooting incidents were reported over the weekend, and another happened Tuesday, police Sgt. Joey Hann said.

The first two incidents occurred between the 400 block of South Ellis Street and the 1000 block of Jefferson Street, Hann said in a news release.

Hann wrote in a text Wednesday to the Southeast Missourian that it was reported to police that 40 shots were fired. Police found more than 20 shell casings in the 1000 block of Jefferson, he wrote.

The first shooting occurred at 10:56 p.m. "A few homes and vehicles were struck during this first shooting, resulting in minor property damage," he said in a news release.

According to Hann, the second shooting occurred a few hours later, at 1 a.m. Monday. A man was struck n the right ankle, Hann said.

On Tuesday at 10:44 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. "This victim had been shot while backing his vehicle from a parking space at 2850 Whitener," Hann said in a release.