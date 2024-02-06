Cape police spokesman: Violent crime accountability is mandate

Cape Girardeau police perform better than many of their peers in holding accountable those who commit violent crimes, according to a spokesman for Cape Girardeau Police Department.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the crime rate in Cape Girardeau is comparable to most other cities of similar size in the Midwest, but Cape Girardeau's police officers and detectives have a clearance percentage for violent crime that's "considerably higher" than the national average.

"We have an extremely professional patrol division that is very proactive and highly-engaged with the community we serve," Hann said. "On a very regular basis, I will receive word of one of our officers going above and beyond in the performance of their duties, and these citizen reports are an ongoing testament to the quality of staff we attempt to retain at our department."