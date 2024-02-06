Cape police spokesman: Violent crime accountability is mandate

Cape Girardeau police perform better than many of their peers in holding accountable those who commit violent crimes, according to a spokesman for Cape Girardeau Police Department.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the crime rate in Cape Girardeau is comparable to most other cities of similar size in the Midwest, but Cape Girardeau's police officers and detectives have a clearance percentage for violent crime that's "considerably higher" than the national average.
"We have an extremely professional patrol division that is very proactive and highly-engaged with the community we serve," Hann said. "On a very regular basis, I will receive word of one of our officers going above and beyond in the performance of their duties, and these citizen reports are an ongoing testament to the quality of staff we attempt to retain at our department."
Hann recommends residents minimize their chances of falling prey to crime by utilizing situational-awareness techniques and recognizing early signs of a potentially dangerous situation.
"I don't like to tell anyone to avoid a certain area of town, refrain from dressing a certain way or restrict their own freedoms to avoid being victimized, but would instead prefer to catch the offenders or anyone who preys upon these people," Hann said. "The concept of giving up ground and making concessions with criminals to avoid being victimized is not a sustainable solution for any community. With that being said, utilize common sense and good situational awareness in all settings.
"If something doesn't feel right, it may not be right and you should trust your instincts. Learn to protect yourself, your family and your friends while also making sure to learn techniques to deter criminals from targeting you, your home or your finances. Also, call the police when a crime occurs, speak with responding officers and help us properly investigate and solve these crimes so these suspects can't continue to freely operate as repeat offenders within our community."
