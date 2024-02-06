Cape police: ShotSpotter worked well around July 4

Cape Girardeau police officials say their gunshot detection technology worked well over the Fourth of July holiday.

The technology detects the sounds of gunshots in neighborhoods, with the promise it can differentiate gunfire from fireworks.

The technology is designed to alert law enforcement to gunfire and provide locations of the gunshots.

Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer Bobby Newton said between July 1 and 6, the ShotSpotter technology recorded 15 incidents, four of which were categorized as fireworks. The police department recovered 16 bullet casings.

"Overall, the ShotSpotter technology worked well with our patrol in order to distinguish fireworks vs. gunfire and the location of the incident," Newton said.

No arrests were made over the holiday period.

The ShotSpotter system, created by a company now called SoundThinking, includes the placing of a large number of recording sensors throughout a city. According to previous reports, the sensors have been installed over a 1.2-square-mile area in Cape Girardeau, an area that has not been disclosed publicly. The sensors triangulate the location of the source of the gunshot within a few meters. The system is set up so the police are not alerted when a firework pops or a car backfires. The New York Times reported that the technology differentiates the sounds by listening to the cadence of the sounds as well as decibel levels, though some fireworks and some firearms can overlap in their decibel range.