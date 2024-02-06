Cape Girardeau Police are partnering with businesses and homeowners to more effectively use security-camera footage in criminal investigations.

“It’s just a way for us as a department to know which businesses and residences have exterior security cameras,” said Cape Girardeau Police crime analyst Cpl. Ryan Droege. “That way, when an incident occurs, we can quickly and easily see who in the area has security cameras that may aid our investigation. We then contact the owner of the camera to inquire about the video.”

The database, Droege said, is voluntary, free and for reference only, not surveillance. Opting into the database wouldn’t change the owners’ rights, Droege said.

“We have no access unless granted by the camera owner,” he said. “Unless we get a search warrant, we can’t make them give us the video.”

Police can ask camera owners for help, however, and the database is designed to expedite that.

“I know during an investigation, some time gets spent trying to figure out if someone on that street had a camera,” Droege said. “I just said, ‘There’s people spending a lot of time here. ... If we could get this centralized, it would make this a lot easier.’”

Depending on the investigation, that time saved could go a long way toward solving a case, Droege said.