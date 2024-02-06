All sections
NewsAugust 29, 2017
Cape police set up voluntary database of homes, businesses with security cameras
Cape Girardeau Police are partnering with businesses and homeowners to more effectively use security-camera footage in criminal investigations. "It's just a way for us as a department to know which businesses and residences have exterior security cameras," said Cape Girardeau Police crime analyst Cpl. ...
Tyler Graef
Three security cameras are mounted outside of the Southeast Missourian building. Cape Girardeau Police Department is compiling a voluntary database of security cameras in the city with hope it will help solve or prevent crimes.ANDREW J. WHITAKER ~ awhitaker@semissourian.com
Three security cameras are mounted outside of the Southeast Missourian building. Cape Girardeau Police Department is compiling a voluntary database of security cameras in the city with hope it will help solve or prevent crimes.ANDREW J. WHITAKER ~ awhitaker@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau Police are partnering with businesses and homeowners to more effectively use security-camera footage in criminal investigations.

“It’s just a way for us as a department to know which businesses and residences have exterior security cameras,” said Cape Girardeau Police crime analyst Cpl. Ryan Droege. “That way, when an incident occurs, we can quickly and easily see who in the area has security cameras that may aid our investigation. We then contact the owner of the camera to inquire about the video.”

The database, Droege said, is voluntary, free and for reference only, not surveillance. Opting into the database wouldn’t change the owners’ rights, Droege said.

“We have no access unless granted by the camera owner,” he said. “Unless we get a search warrant, we can’t make them give us the video.”

Police can ask camera owners for help, however, and the database is designed to expedite that.

“I know during an investigation, some time gets spent trying to figure out if someone on that street had a camera,” Droege said. “I just said, ‘There’s people spending a lot of time here. ... If we could get this centralized, it would make this a lot easier.’”

Depending on the investigation, that time saved could go a long way toward solving a case, Droege said.

“Time saving is good in any investigation. The quicker you get evidence, the quicker you can get it solved,” Droege said.

He also pointed out the program’s potential for crime deterrence.

“If the bad guys know that [cameras] could be anywhere, then that should be a bit of a deterrent,” Droege said.

Droege said “a handful” of registrants have opted in since the program was announced Thursday, and the department hopes as many camera owners as possible will consider joining.

“This is just a way for the home cameras to help us out,” Droege said. “In my ideal world, everyone with a camera would want to register. It’s a pretty simple, pretty straightforward thing.”

Registration forms can be found on the City of Cape Girardeau’s website, as well as the police department’s social-media pages.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

