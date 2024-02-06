All sections
NewsOctober 28, 2021
Cape police set parking restrictions for SEMO Homecoming Parade
Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming Parade is returning to Cape Girardeau this weekend after a two-year hiatus, and with a slight change in route. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, but the Cape Girardeau Police Department announced parking will be restricted in certain areas beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday...
Brooke Holford

Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming Parade is returning to Cape Girardeau this weekend after a two-year hiatus, and with a slight change in route.

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, but the Cape Girardeau Police Department announced parking will be restricted in certain areas beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Parking will be prohibited in the following areas:

  • Both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street
  • On Main Street from Broadway to William Street
  • On North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive
  • On the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview Drive
  • On Houck Place, and Bellevue Street to North Pacific Street (in front of Houck Stadium)
  • On the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview Drive

Police will place signs and other traffic control devices at the above locations, and vehicles parked after 2 a.m. Saturday will be towed from the street.

Parking will be restored on the city streets immediately after the parade with the exception of Bellevue Street.

This year's parade will end at Themis and Main streets because of recent structural safety concerns with the parade's usual ending location in the block of Themis to Independence Street. The west side area on Main from Themis to Independence will be restricted to foot traffic only, instead.

Other Homecoming events

Friday: SEMO Copper Dome Society and Alumni Awards Dinner, 6 p.m., Show Me Center

Saturday: SEMO Classes of 1970 and 1971 50-year reunion, 9 a.m., Wehking Alumni Center front lawn; SEMO Vets Corps annual Pig Roast, 11 a.m., in Wehking Alumni Center parking lot; Gathering of Remembrance, 11:30 a.m., Veterans Plaza on Southeast Missouri State University main campus.

To view the full schedule of SEMO Homecoming events, visit semo.edu/alumni/stay-involved/homecoming.html.

Story Tags
Local News
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
