Cape police set parking restrictions for SEMO Homecoming Parade

Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming Parade is returning to Cape Girardeau this weekend after a two-year hiatus, and with a slight change in route.

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, but the Cape Girardeau Police Department announced parking will be restricted in certain areas beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Parking will be prohibited in the following areas:

Both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street

On Main Street from Broadway to William Street

On North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive

On the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview Drive

On Houck Place, and Bellevue Street to North Pacific Street (in front of Houck Stadium)

On the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview Drive

Police will place signs and other traffic control devices at the above locations, and vehicles parked after 2 a.m. Saturday will be towed from the street.