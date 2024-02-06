Cape police sergeant promoted to lieutenant

Four Cape Girardeau police officers received promotions Tuesday.

Joey Hann, who has served with the department for 15 years, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant.

Cpls. Jacob Scheper and Darrin Sides rose to the ranks of sergeant, and officer Jacob Marberry was promoted to corporal.

Hann will fill a newly-created lieutenant's position. According to Chief of Police Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau Police Department added an additional lieutenant so the department can have both day and night coverage in the patrol division.

"Joey is an outstanding addition to our team," Blair said. "He's well respected by his peers and the community. His promotion to lieutenant will be a huge benefit for our patrol division."

Hann currently trains officers and serves as the department's public information officer (PIO).