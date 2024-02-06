Cape police seeking information about shots fired on North St.

Cape Girardeau authorities are searching for a white SUV allegedly involved in a shots-fired incident in the 600 block of North Street.
A release from the department states officers responded to the scene early Friday morning and located multiple shell casings in the area. No reports of injuries or property damage were received.
Witnesses reported the vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed at the time.
Police encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the department: (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text "CAPE PD" to 847411.
