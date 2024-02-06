All sections
NewsJanuary 20, 2017

Cape police seek suspects in grocery theft

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
From Cape Girardeau Police Department's Facebook page

Cape Girardeau police released surveillance footage of three people suspected of stealing $500 worth of miscellaneous groceries from Schnucks early Sunday morning.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspects

There was a middle-aged man wearing a gray sweatshirt and ball cap, who had a goatee. The second man had short brown hair and a red sweater and was wearing a beaded necklace. They were with a woman who was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and had her brown hair up in a bun.

Anyone with information can call Cpl. Richard Couch at (573) 335-6621 Ext. 1243.

Wysiwyg image
From Cape Girardeau Police Department's Facebook page

Pertinent address:

19 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

