Cape police seek suspects in grocery theft

Cape Girardeau police released surveillance footage of three people suspected of stealing $500 worth of miscellaneous groceries from Schnucks early Sunday morning. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects There was a middle-aged man wearing a gray sweatshirt and ball cap, who had a goatee. The second man had short brown hair and a red sweater and was wearing a beaded necklace. They were with a woman who was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and had her brown hair up in a bun...