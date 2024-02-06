Cape police seek suspects in grocery theft

Cape Girardeau police released surveillance footage of three people suspected of stealing $500 worth of miscellaneous groceries from Schnucks early Sunday morning.
Police are asking for help identifying the suspects
There was a middle-aged man wearing a gray sweatshirt and ball cap, who had a goatee. The second man had short brown hair and a red sweater and was wearing a beaded necklace. They were with a woman who was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and had her brown hair up in a bun.
Anyone with information can call Cpl. Richard Couch at (573) 335-6621 Ext. 1243.
Pertinent address:
19 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
