Cape police seek suspect in restaurant robbery

Zaxby’s restaurant, in the 400 block of Cape West Crossing on Cape Girardeau’s west side, was robbed at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
“It was reported that a suspect wearing a black nylon jacket, dark pants, gloves and black and white mask took an undetermined amount of money ... by force,” police said in a news release.
“The suspect was carrying a red, plastic gas can and he possibly originated from a white passenger vehicle that was parked along the northbound shoulder of Interstate 55 just north of the Bloomfield overpass with its hood and trunk raised,” the release stated.
A passing motorist may have stopped to check on the operator of the vehicle and perhaps provide assistance, according to the news release.
Police said in the release they are seeking “any information the public may have on the driver or the vehicle.”
Police urged anyone with such information to contact the department’s detective division.
