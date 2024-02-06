Cape police seek suspect in restaurant robbery

Zaxby’s restaurant, in the 400 block of Cape West Crossing on Cape Girardeau’s west side, was robbed at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

“It was reported that a suspect wearing a black nylon jacket, dark pants, gloves and black and white mask took an undetermined amount of money ... by force,” police said in a news release.

“The suspect was carrying a red, plastic gas can and he possibly originated from a white passenger vehicle that was parked along the northbound shoulder of Interstate 55 just north of the Bloomfield overpass with its hood and trunk raised,” the release stated.