Cape police say two shot Friday afternoon

Cape Girardeau police said two people had been shot Friday afternoon, Nov. 3.
At about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital in reference to a juvenile and adult both with a gunshot wound. They retrieved a firearm, and both individuals are being treated for serious injuries.
A social media post indicated police do not believe there are any suspects at large and no threat to the public.
