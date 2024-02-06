All sections
NewsNovember 3, 2023

Cape police say two shot Friday afternoon

Cape Girardeau police said two people had been shot Friday afternoon, Nov. 3. At about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital in reference to a juvenile and adult both with a gunshot wound. They retrieved a firearm, and both individuals are being treated for serious injuries...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau police said two people had been shot Friday afternoon, Nov. 3.

At about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital in reference to a juvenile and adult both with a gunshot wound. They retrieved a firearm, and both individuals are being treated for serious injuries.

A social media post indicated police do not believe there are any suspects at large and no threat to the public.

Local News

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

