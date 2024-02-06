All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 21, 2017
Cape police say man assaulted, kidnapped girlfriend
A Cape Girardeau man assaulted his girlfriend with a knife before holding her and two children captive early Thursday, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged Darius I.L. Love, 28, with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon...
Tyler Graef

A Cape Girardeau man assaulted his girlfriend with a knife before holding her and two children captive early Thursday, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged Darius I.L. Love, 28, with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim began to text a woman who later alerted police shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, telling her first “he here,” telling her to “call 911” and to have police not use lights or sirens, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by patrolman Josh Gregory.

The victim repeatedly asked the witness to call police, telling her she could not do so herself because she was bleeding badly, Gregory wrote.

The victim said Love caught her outside her apartment in the 800 block of Good Hope Street, she was a “hostage,” and Love would stab her if he saw police, Gregory wrote.

Police went to the victim’s apartment at 1:23 a.m. after receiving reports of a domestic assault, but no one answered when officers tried to contact the residents, Gregory wrote.

Officers returned to the residence after speaking with the witness at police headquarters and forced their way in when nobody answered the door, Gregory wrote.

Officers found Love on a bed with the victim and two children and arrested him, according to the statement.

The victim told police Love punched her in the back of the head, brandished a knife and threatened to stab her before punching her in the left ear and taking her cellphone, Gregory wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She said Love told another person over the phone he planned to “put [the victim] through the pain she has put me through” and told her once she was dead, the children would live with his mother, Gregory wrote.

The victim told officers she heard Love tell another person on the phone he did not intend to be taken into custody, and if police were going to have him “taken out,” he would take the victim with him, according to the statement.

Love admitted to fighting the victim but denied wielding a knife, taking her phone and holding her against her will, Gregory wrote.

He said he “may have scratched her ear with his fingernail,” but officers found the victim with a deep cut to her left ear and injuries consistent with having been punched, Gregory wrote.

Police also found a knife matching the victim’s description, a pile of blood-soiled clothing and blood-spatter evidence “throughout the bedroom and also located on the children which were in bed with Love and [the victim],” according to the statement.

Love’s bond was set at $150,000 with the conditions he have no contact with the victim and stay at least 500 feet from her residence and workplace.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

800 block of Good Hope Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy