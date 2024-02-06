"It is difficult to determine how many thefts have occurred as many of the victims just called into our department to notify us that they had small items stolen from inside their vehicle, but they did not want a formal report," Hann said. "Our department only had a few victims in this area who wanted to make a formal statement and file an official police report."

One common denominator of the thefts was victims did not lock their vehicles and left valuable items inside the vehicles within public view, Hann said.

"The Cape Girardeau Police Department has increased patrols in that area, but we also encourage all citizens to lock and secure their vehicles before leaving them parked and unattended," Hann said. "The Cape Girardeau Police Department also encourages everyone to carry any valuable items into their homes or conceal them in the vehicle away from the public or lock them in the trunk."