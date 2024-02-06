All sections
NewsJuly 6, 2022

Cape Police respond to armed robbery at Marco's Pizza

Marco's Pizza in Cape Girardeau was robbed Sunday night. At approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza at 1330 Broadway. Witnesses said the armed man displayed a handgun before stealing money from the register. The dollar amount was not reported and no one was injured...

Beau Nations
Marco's Pizza as seen Tuesday. Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to an armed robbery Sunday evening at the location after an individual displayed a handgun and stole money from the register before fleeing on foot.
Marco's Pizza as seen Tuesday. Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to an armed robbery Sunday evening at the location after an individual displayed a handgun and stole money from the register before fleeing on foot.

Marco's Pizza in Cape Girardeau was robbed Sunday night.

At approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza at 1330 Broadway. Witnesses said the armed man displayed a handgun before stealing money from the register. The dollar amount was not reported and no one was injured.

The suspect fled on foot from Marco's Pizza.

Cpl. Ryan Droege said the suspect is described as "a taller white male in a white hooded sweatshirt, khaki shorts, dark shoes and possibly tattoos on his lower legs."

Anyone with more information can contact the police department at (573) 335-6621.

