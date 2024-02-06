Cape police request more ARPA funding

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has made four requests to secure additional funding from the city's $1.4 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act money.
The requests have been for upgrading some employees to the city's retirement plan, funding new traffic cameras, expanding ShotSpotter coverage — which uses sensor technology to pinpoint the location of alleged gunfire — and a vehicle for the department's upcoming co-responder program.
The debate over how to spend Cape Girardeau's remaining ARPA funds engulfed much of the Aug. 15 Cape Girardeau City Council meeting. Robbie Guard, Ward 4 representative, said at the meeting that he would like to see the funds spent on public safety and street repair. On Tuesday morning, the council member said he would be in favor of spending all of the rest of the city's ARPA money on the police department.
"We see a nationwide trend of police officers getting out of police work due to a lot of culture and the beating they get in media a lot of times in bigger areas. I believe that we need to do a better job of supporting our police officers across the board," Guard said when asked about the department's funding requests.
Guard said funding should be used to increase the amount of technology — such as ShotSpotter — at the officers' disposal, which will allow them to do their jobs.
"While a lot of areas are calling for the defunding of the police over the last couple of years, I believe that we need to do the opposite of that in our community," Guard said.
He said a poll of the citizens of Cape Girardeau would show the community agreed with him.
Guard's stated beliefs on the use of ARPA funds were not the consensus of council members Aug. 15. Tameka Randle, Ward 2 representative, and Shannon Truxel, Ward 5 representative, said the ARPA funds should be spent to help vulnerable communities in the city. Randle said at the meeting that her ward has been left behind by the city government and the funds should be used to raise it to an even playing field with other areas of the city.
Truxel said in an email Tuesday she supported the requests by the police department.
"I doubt there is a council member that would not support these requests. I would also ask council member Guard what he would like to do with the remaining $746,300 that were not requested by police," Truxel said.
The Ward 5 representative pointed to funding of tornado sirens; replacing the fire department's Marine 1, a boat used for water rescues; and a citywide notification system. That would leave around $460,000 left if the department's requests were approved at current costs. Truxel said some of the funds must be used to help homeless individuals in inclement weather situations. She added that a portion should be spent on contracted services for additional not-for-profits in Cape Girardeau, via an application process. A proposal she made but was informally outvoted at the Aug. 15 meeting.
During the Aug. 15 meeting's public comment session, numerous members of Street Level — a not-for-profit focused on helping the homeless in Cape Girardeau — said the money should be spent helping homeless people. The group is hoping to get a publicly-funded shelter in Cape Girardeau.
Officials with Cape Girardeau Police Department are requesting $125,000 in funding to move communications and corrections officers at the department into the same retirement category as the rest of the officers in the department.
"These dedicated and hard-working employees are required to handle the same stress and responsibilities that our police officers endure so we believe their retirement benefits should reflect that," Cpl. Ryan Droege, the department's public information officer, said in an email Tuesday.
Droege said the department has requested $231,600 for new Automatic License Plate Reader cameras. The cameras would work in conjunctions with ShotSpotter to monitor and record traffic in an area where gunfire is detected. The system is used by 20 other departments across the state and allows for "seamless information sharing," he said.
The funds would cover a three-year agreement.
The department is set to begin a co-responder program in partnership with Community Counseling Center and is seeking $20,500 for a vehicle to use for the program. The project is aimed at helping officers respond to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis by providing crisis assessment and intervention planning, Droege said.
"A behavioral health clinician will be embedded with the police department and will be working alongside a police officer to respond to calls for service involving these individuals in crisis," Droege said.
The department is hoping to use additional ARPA funds to expand the current scope of the ShotSpotter system. The $178,200 contract for use of the sensor technology was funded by a portion of the city's initial $8.8 million in ARPA money. It currently services a 1.2 square-mile area of Cape Girardeau. Droege said the expansion would be to cover areas around Whitener and Themis streets west of Arena Park. The exact amount of funds needed for the expansion hasn't been determined.
