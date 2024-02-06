Cape police request more ARPA funding

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has made four requests to secure additional funding from the city's $1.4 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act money.

The requests have been for upgrading some employees to the city's retirement plan, funding new traffic cameras, expanding ShotSpotter coverage — which uses sensor technology to pinpoint the location of alleged gunfire — and a vehicle for the department's upcoming co-responder program.

The debate over how to spend Cape Girardeau's remaining ARPA funds engulfed much of the Aug. 15 Cape Girardeau City Council meeting. Robbie Guard, Ward 4 representative, said at the meeting that he would like to see the funds spent on public safety and street repair. On Tuesday morning, the council member said he would be in favor of spending all of the rest of the city's ARPA money on the police department.

"We see a nationwide trend of police officers getting out of police work due to a lot of culture and the beating they get in media a lot of times in bigger areas. I believe that we need to do a better job of supporting our police officers across the board," Guard said when asked about the department's funding requests.

Guard said funding should be used to increase the amount of technology — such as ShotSpotter — at the officers' disposal, which will allow them to do their jobs.

"While a lot of areas are calling for the defunding of the police over the last couple of years, I believe that we need to do the opposite of that in our community," Guard said.

He said a poll of the citizens of Cape Girardeau would show the community agreed with him.

Guard's stated beliefs on the use of ARPA funds were not the consensus of council members Aug. 15. Tameka Randle, Ward 2 representative, and Shannon Truxel, Ward 5 representative, said the ARPA funds should be spent to help vulnerable communities in the city. Randle said at the meeting that her ward has been left behind by the city government and the funds should be used to raise it to an even playing field with other areas of the city.

Truxel said in an email Tuesday she supported the requests by the police department.

"I doubt there is a council member that would not support these requests. I would also ask council member Guard what he would like to do with the remaining $746,300 that were not requested by police," Truxel said.

The Ward 5 representative pointed to funding of tornado sirens; replacing the fire department's Marine 1, a boat used for water rescues; and a citywide notification system. That would leave around $460,000 left if the department's requests were approved at current costs. Truxel said some of the funds must be used to help homeless individuals in inclement weather situations. She added that a portion should be spent on contracted services for additional not-for-profits in Cape Girardeau, via an application process. A proposal she made but was informally outvoted at the Aug. 15 meeting.