Cape Police release footage of suspect, officer altercation

A Thursday, March 2, video posted to social media shows part of a violent altercation between a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer and a suspect at the Rhodes Convenience Store on 1126 N. Sprigg St.

The department issued a news release on the incident Friday morning.

In the video recorded by a bystander, officer Wyatt Willis appears to wrestle a struggling suspect -- identified by CGPD as Shawn Stockard II of Jackson -- to the ground before striking him several times.

Around 20 seconds into the video, Willis leans Stockard up against a wall and then begins to protect the holster on the right side of his body containing his firearm. Willis pushes Stockard against the building before standing him up, disengaging and firing his stun gun while Stockard is taking several steps backward. Stockard then drops to the ground. Willis rolls him over and handcuffs him.

Less than 12 hours after the video was posted to social media, CGPD issued a news release and posted body and security camera footage, and the initial video of the incident to the department's Facebook page -- www.fb.watch/j1ZhwYcTZp/.

Cape Girardeau Police Department officer Wyatt Willis uses a stun gun to subdue Shawn Stockard II outside of Rhodes Convenience Store on 1126 N. Sprigg St. following an altercation between the two men. Submitted

According to the release, Willis responded to the Rhodes location around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported theft. Upon arriving, he spoke to employees and was told the suspect -- Stockard -- already left. Stockard then returned to the area while Willis was conducting interviews.

Willis' body cam footage begins with him approaching Stockard on the sidewalk in front of the store. The officer asks Stockard what his last name is and what's going on. Stockard does not respond verbally to either question. Willis then asks Stockard again "What's going on with you?"

"I feel like I'm ... I just feel like I'm trippin'," Stockard said.

Willis asks Stockard if he had taken any substance and Stockard initially says no before telling the officer he took some "salt", ate some oatmeal raisin cookies and then took a drink. Stockard says, in a response to questions from Willis, that the cookies are from the Rhodes store and that he did not pay for them and that he took them because his blood sugar was getting low.

Willis asks if Stockard has identification and Stockard says he does not. Willis again asks Stockard for his last name and Stockard does not respond. Willis waits around 20 seconds for Stockard to respond before asking Stockard to put his hands behind his back and attempts to take Stockard into custody. A struggle ensues, and Willis takes Stoddard to the ground.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Stockard struck Willis multiple times during the struggle, Willis also delivered a "combination of blows" to Stockard's head. Submitted