NewsAugust 2, 2022

Cape police provide update on alleged kidnapping attempt in June

An investigation into a June alleged attempted kidnapping led police to a suspect in the case, but he died before formal charges could be filed, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. A news release from the department said that on June 19, a 19-year-old female fought off her attacker in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street after an attempted kidnapping...

Beau Nations

An investigation into a June alleged attempted kidnapping led police to a suspect in the case, but he died before formal charges could be filed, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

A news release from the department said that on June 19, a 19-year-old female fought off her attacker in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street after an attempted kidnapping.

The alleged victim said the suspect was a white man, 50 to 60 years of age, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. She also said he was an average build with a large stomach, clean-shaven and gray hair partially covering his ears, according to a previous Southeast Missourian article.

Authorities did not release the name of the suspect.

Local News
