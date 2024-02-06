Cape police provide update on alleged kidnapping attempt in June

An investigation into a June alleged attempted kidnapping led police to a suspect in the case, but he died before formal charges could be filed, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
A news release from the department said that on June 19, a 19-year-old female fought off her attacker in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street after an attempted kidnapping.
The alleged victim said the suspect was a white man, 50 to 60 years of age, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. She also said he was an average build with a large stomach, clean-shaven and gray hair partially covering his ears, according to a previous Southeast Missourian article.
Authorities did not release the name of the suspect.
