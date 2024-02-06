All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 2, 2021

Cape police officer recognized by VA for crisis intervention

Cape Girardeau police officer Matt McAlister was presented with an ICARE award from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for his outstanding service as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) trained officer. McAlister was recognized for using his CIT training to respond to a situation at the VA community clinic in Cape Girardeau...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center director Drew A. DeWitt presents Cape Girardeau police officer Matt McAlister with the VA ICARE Certificate of Excellence during a ceremony Thursday at the police station in Cape Girardeau. McAlister received the ICARE award for responding to a veteran in crisis.
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center director Drew A. DeWitt presents Cape Girardeau police officer Matt McAlister with the VA ICARE Certificate of Excellence during a ceremony Thursday at the police station in Cape Girardeau. McAlister received the ICARE award for responding to a veteran in crisis.Sarah Yenesel

Cape Girardeau police officer Matt McAlister was presented with an ICARE award from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for his outstanding service as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) trained officer.

McAlister was recognized for using his CIT training to respond to a situation at the VA community clinic in Cape Girardeau.

"I'd like to thank the VA for presenting this award to me," McAlister said. "I'm a veteran myself and we complete a lot of Crisis Intervention Training here at Cape PD. I just want to thank everybody for giving me this award"

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McAlister is a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He has been employed at the Cape Girardeau Police Department since 2016.

ICARE awards are presented to individuals who exhibit the VA's values of integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence.

"ICARE awards aren't something that we take lightly. It's something that's extremely important to us," medical center director Drew DeWitt said. "I'm honored to say it's the first one I've ever given to a non-VA employee."

Missouri's CIT program focuses on promoting effective interactions between law enforcement and individuals in crisis through a 40-hour training focusing on behavioral health education and de-escalation skills. The program aims to help those in crisis by connecting them with proper community resources, diverting involvement with the criminal justice system and improving the safety of officers and people in crisis. More information about the program is available at MissouriCIT.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy