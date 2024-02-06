Cape police officer recognized by VA for crisis intervention

Cape Girardeau police officer Matt McAlister was presented with an ICARE award from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for his outstanding service as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) trained officer.

McAlister was recognized for using his CIT training to respond to a situation at the VA community clinic in Cape Girardeau.

"I'd like to thank the VA for presenting this award to me," McAlister said. "I'm a veteran myself and we complete a lot of Crisis Intervention Training here at Cape PD. I just want to thank everybody for giving me this award"