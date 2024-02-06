Cape police officer recognized by VA for crisis intervention

Cape Girardeau police officer Matt McAlister was presented with an ICARE award from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for his outstanding service as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) trained officer.
McAlister was recognized for using his CIT training to respond to a situation at the VA community clinic in Cape Girardeau.
"I'd like to thank the VA for presenting this award to me," McAlister said. "I'm a veteran myself and we complete a lot of Crisis Intervention Training here at Cape PD. I just want to thank everybody for giving me this award"
McAlister is a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He has been employed at the Cape Girardeau Police Department since 2016.
ICARE awards are presented to individuals who exhibit the VA's values of integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence.
"ICARE awards aren't something that we take lightly. It's something that's extremely important to us," medical center director Drew DeWitt said. "I'm honored to say it's the first one I've ever given to a non-VA employee."
Missouri's CIT program focuses on promoting effective interactions between law enforcement and individuals in crisis through a 40-hour training focusing on behavioral health education and de-escalation skills. The program aims to help those in crisis by connecting them with proper community resources, diverting involvement with the criminal justice system and improving the safety of officers and people in crisis. More information about the program is available at MissouriCIT.org.
