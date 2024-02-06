Cape police make early morning drug busts Thursday

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and SEMO Drug Task Force seized drugs and a firearm, and made numerous arrests from two unrelated narcotics search warrants Thursday morning, Jan. 19.
According to a department news release, officers searched a residence in the 900 block of North Sprigg Street around 5 a.m. At the location, officers found suspected cocaine and prescription medicine, and took one occupant into custody.
About an hour and a half later, officers executed another search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of William Street. Law enforcement located suspected methamphetamine, a stolen firearm and a female suspect who had a warrant out for her arrest. In total, officers took three occupants into custody.
The arrested individuals were taken to the police department for booking, the release said. Formal charges are pending.
