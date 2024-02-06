Cape Police make an arrest in Sunday night shooting

Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested Sunday night after physically assaulting a 53-year old female at her residence and shooting at her dog.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) said Jeffers pushed himself into the house on Sunday and physically assaulted the resident. After the resident forced Jeffers outside the home, he shot at her dog, but missed. No one was injured by the firearm and the resident did not require medical attention from the assault.