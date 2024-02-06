All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 3, 2022

Cape Police make an arrest in Sunday night shooting

Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested Sunday night after physically assaulting a 53-year old female at her residence and shooting at her dog. The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) said Jeffers pushed himself into the house on Sunday and physically assaulted the resident. After the resident forced Jeffers outside the home, he shot at her dog, but missed. No one was injured by the firearm and the resident did not require medical attention from the assault...

Beau Nations
Brandon T. Jeffers
Brandon T. Jeffers

Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested Sunday night after physically assaulting a 53-year old female at her residence and shooting at her dog.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) said Jeffers pushed himself into the house on Sunday and physically assaulted the resident. After the resident forced Jeffers outside the home, he shot at her dog, but missed. No one was injured by the firearm and the resident did not require medical attention from the assault.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jeffers was arrested by CGPD at the Quick N Save convenience store located at 2861 Themis St. less than 30 minutes after the incident took place, according to the news release.

The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney's Office has formally charged Jeffers with burglary in the first degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only bond is set at $100,000.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy