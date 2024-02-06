Cape Police make an arrest in Sunday night shooting

Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested Sunday night after physically assaulting a 53-year old female at her residence and shooting at her dog.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) said Jeffers pushed himself into the house on Sunday and physically assaulted the resident. After the resident forced Jeffers outside the home, he shot at her dog, but missed. No one was injured by the firearm and the resident did not require medical attention from the assault.
Jeffers was arrested by CGPD at the Quick N Save convenience store located at 2861 Themis St. less than 30 minutes after the incident took place, according to the news release.
The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney's Office has formally charged Jeffers with burglary in the first degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only bond is set at $100,000.
