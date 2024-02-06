All sections
NewsJuly 30, 2017

Cape police looking for 9-year-old reportedly taken by father

Cape Girardeau police are helping a woman whose 9-year-old son has been missing for a week. Kimyetta Harden said her son, Javion, was picked up July 21 by his father, Andrew Jackson. Jackson was supposed to return the boy July 23, but did not. She said calls, texts and messages sent through social media have not elicited any response from Jackson...

Tyler Graef
Javion Harden
Javion Harden

Cape Girardeau police are helping a woman whose 9-year-old son has been missing for a week.

Kimyetta Harden said her son, Javion, was picked up July 21 by his father, Andrew Jackson.

Jackson was supposed to return the boy July 23, but did not. She said calls, texts and messages sent through social media have not elicited any response from Jackson.

Cape Girardeau police public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Friday detectives are working with Harden to find her son, but have not located the child or his father as of Friday.

A judge has issued Harden a child protective order to be served to Jackson when he is located.

Harden said Javion is about 3 feet, 8 inches tall, 70 pounds with a small Afro. She also said Jackson left with the child in a maroon SUV, possibly a newer-model Chevrolet Suburban.

“We’re just trying to find out if my son is safe, and at this point, I don’t think he’s safe,” Harden said.

Harden said police “pinged” Jackson’s phone and determined he may be near St. Louis, although Schmidt was not able to confirm that, saying only that detectives continue to investigate.

Harden asks anyone with information about her son’s whereabouts to contact her at (573) 275-3794 or Cape Girardeau police at (573) 335-6621.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

