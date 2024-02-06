Cape police looking for 9-year-old reportedly taken by father

Cape Girardeau police are helping a woman whose 9-year-old son has been missing for a week.

Kimyetta Harden said her son, Javion, was picked up July 21 by his father, Andrew Jackson.

Jackson was supposed to return the boy July 23, but did not. She said calls, texts and messages sent through social media have not elicited any response from Jackson.

Cape Girardeau police public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Friday detectives are working with Harden to find her son, but have not located the child or his father as of Friday.

A judge has issued Harden a child protective order to be served to Jackson when he is located.