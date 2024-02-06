Cape police investigating shooting death on North Henderson

A man was shot and killed Thursday on North Henderson Avenue, police said.

Cape Girardeau police have not released the identity of the 41-year-old Cape Girardeau resident who was pronounced dead at the scene at 41 N. Henderson Ave., according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on North Henderson Avenue between Independence and Themis streets about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.

Cape Girardeau police respond to a shooting Thursday on North Henderson Avenue. Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian

Three black males were seen going north in the area at the time of the incident, according to a news alert issued by the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety.

One suspect was described as wearing a white shirt.