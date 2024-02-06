Cape police investigating shooting death on North Henderson

A man was shot and killed Thursday on North Henderson Avenue, police said.
Cape Girardeau police have not released the identity of the 41-year-old Cape Girardeau resident who was pronounced dead at the scene at 41 N. Henderson Ave., according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on North Henderson Avenue between Independence and Themis streets about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.
Three black males were seen going north in the area at the time of the incident, according to a news alert issued by the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety.
One suspect was described as wearing a white shirt.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated.
The homicide comes less than a week after another shooting roughly half a mile away in the 400 block of South Hanover Street.
Several bullets struck an occupied home around 9 p.m. Saturday, but no one was injured.
Cape Girardeau Police Department public-information officer Rich McCall said Thursday both incidents are under investigation.
tgraef@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3627
Pertinent address:
41 N. Henderson Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.