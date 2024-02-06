All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 12, 2017

Cape police investigating shooting death on North Henderson

A man was shot and killed Thursday on North Henderson Avenue, police said. Cape Girardeau police have not released the identity of the 41-year-old Cape Girardeau resident who was pronounced dead at the scene at 41 N. Henderson Ave., according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. ...

Tyler Graef
Cape Girardeau police respond to a shooting Thursday on North Henderson Avenue.
Cape Girardeau police respond to a shooting Thursday on North Henderson Avenue.Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian

A man was shot and killed Thursday on North Henderson Avenue, police said.

Cape Girardeau police have not released the identity of the 41-year-old Cape Girardeau resident who was pronounced dead at the scene at 41 N. Henderson Ave., according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on North Henderson Avenue between Independence and Themis streets about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.

Cape Girardeau police respond to a shooting Thursday on North Henderson Avenue.
Cape Girardeau police respond to a shooting Thursday on North Henderson Avenue.Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian

Three black males were seen going north in the area at the time of the incident, according to a news alert issued by the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety.

One suspect was described as wearing a white shirt.

Police tape surrounds a house while emergency personnel respond to a shooting Thursday on North Henderson Avenue in Cape Girardeau.
Police tape surrounds a house while emergency personnel respond to a shooting Thursday on North Henderson Avenue in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated.

The homicide comes less than a week after another shooting roughly half a mile away in the 400 block of South Hanover Street.

Several bullets struck an occupied home around 9 p.m. Saturday, but no one was injured.

Cape Girardeau Police Department public-information officer Rich McCall said Thursday both incidents are under investigation.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

41 N. Henderson Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy