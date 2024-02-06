Cape police investigating series of shots Sunday night

Cape Girardeau police are investigating after gunfire was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street on Sunday evening.

The shots were reported shortly before 6 p.m., but Cape Girardeau police public information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said nobody was injured and no property damage had been identified.

Several people who were in the area described hearing two distinct series of shots about two minutes apart from one another. One witness, Katie Joyner, said she was inside with her children when she heard what sounded like ï¿½a clipï¿½s worthï¿½ of shots. She said she then went outside to see what the noise had been and saw someone shooting on a small hill behind a nearby apartment building. She said she could not see much in detail because it was dark and more than 200 yards away, but Joyner said she saw muzzle flash and heard ï¿½at least 12ï¿½ shots.

Another witness, Justin White, said he was playing bike polo on the tennis courts nearby when he heard 10 shots that sounded close by. White, who said he is a gun owner, said the shots sounded like a 9 mm handgun, a type of gun he owns.