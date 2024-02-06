Cape police investigating reports of gunshots Saturday night

Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating evidence found while responding to reports of gunshots Saturday night.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday to multiple reports of five to seven gunshots in the area of South West End Boulevard and Bloomfield Street.
Officers canvassed the area and found two spent shell casings from a small-caliber handgun, however, no direct witnesses, victims or property damage was discovered.
Anyone with information on the incident may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting “CAPEPD” to 847411, filling out a form online or downloading the “CapePD Tips” app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.
